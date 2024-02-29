University of Charlotte pays tribute to London Olympics gold medalist Bianca Knight on the occasion of Black History

Bianca Knight, a former Olympian turned coach, is making an impact on student-athletes at Queens University of Charlotte. She has been helping students, interested in track and field, prepare for an athletic career.

Recognizing her talent and work for the community, University of Charlotte is paying tribute to Knight on the occasion of Black History Month.

The institute honored the former sprinter with a post on their X account detailing her achievements. They wrote:

"In 2012 Olympics, Knight was a part of the 4x100 relay team that won the gold and currently holds the world record in the event. We are proud to have her apart of our Track & Field coaching staff."

University of Charlotte also highlighted Knight in an Instagram post. They wrote:

"Bianca Knight @msbiancaak was a sprinter for the USA track and field team. In 2011, Knight won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships. In the 2012 Olympics, Knight was part of the 4x100m relay team that won the gold and currently holds the world record in that event."

The 35-year-old joined University of Charlotte as a coach in 2023. Jake Krolick, University of Charlotte Director of Track & Field and Cross-Country, had lauded the former athlete during her hiring, saying:

"Coach Knight has spent a lot of time over the past decade working with athletes of various levels and backgrounds in track and field. She is exactly who we need to guide our young group of sprinters."

Bianca Knight's life story is now a documentary 'Fast Dreams'

Knight's story has been made into a documentary titled Fast Dreams. Directed by Harry Davis, Fast Dreams chronicles the journey of the former athlete from her mid-teens to her early 30s, highlighting the ups and downs of her journey to the Olympics.

Knight had stated that Fast Dreams was the first sports film spanning an athlete entire career and beyond. She told her fans in a promotional post on Instagram:

"This story is a roller coaster ride from Bianca's early teens to her early 30s through the peaks and valleys of a fractured family life, high school, college, professional track and field, the Olympics, Motherhood and beyond."

Fast Dreams has also been nominated for the 55th NAACP Image Awards.