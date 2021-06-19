US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021: Defending Champion Ryan Crouser sets new world record in shot put

Defending champion Ryan Crouser uncorked a record-breaking throw to book his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. He threw a monstrous 23.37m in the men’s shot put at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The previous world record was 23.12m by Randy Barnes in 1990. The 2016 Rio Games silver medalists Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl will join Ryan Crouser for the Tokyo Olympics.

Who is Ryan Crouser?

Ryan Crouser, 28, hails from the family of Olympic throwers. His father Mitch Crouser was an alternate on the 1984 Games discus team, while his uncle Brian Crouser featured on two Olympic teams in the javelin event.

Ryan Crouser picked up track and field as a 10-year-old in fifth grade. But his breakthrough came in eighth and ninth grade.

In 2009, during his sophomore year at Sam Barlow High School, Oregon, he set a national record in discus throw with an impressive 61.72m haul. He won both the 1.5kg discus and 5 kg shotput at the 2009 youth nationals and was shortlisted for the IAAF World Youth Championship in Italy.

He bagged a gold medal in the shot put, breaking the championship record with a 21.56m throw. He also won a silver medal in the discus event.

His dominance continued at the collegiate level as part of the Texas Longhorns.

Ryan Crouser Becomes Olympic Champion

By the time Ryan Crouser made it to the senior side, he was already dubbed the next big thing at the Olympics. Shortly before his 2016 US Olympic Trials, Ryan Crouser had improved his personal best in shotput to 21.85m. It was the second best throw on the US yearly list, behind then Joe Kovacs.

However, he got the better of Kovacs at the trials after an impressive throw of 22.11m. But his best came at the Rio Olympics. Ryan Crouser improved his personal best after throwing a massive 22.52m and breaking the Olympic record.

Ryan Crouser's rise continued in World Athletics. At the 2019 World Championship in Doha, Qatar, Ryan Crouser won a silver medal. The following year, he was named a finalist for Male Track and Field World Athlete of the Year.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Full Results of Day 1

Women’s 1,500 first round:

Dani Aragon, Jenny Simpson and Elle Purrier St. Pierre won their heats. The semi-finals will be held on June 19 (USA Time).

Women’s 400 first round:

Allyson Felix won her heat in 50.99 seconds. She will be the favorite to make it to the Tokyo Olympic team. Quenera Hayes clocked 52.34 in the second heat, while Wadeline Jonathas finished top in third heat with 50.64. Kendall Ellis topped the charts in the final heat with 51.02 seconds. The semi-finals are on June 19 (USA Time).

Men’s 400 first round:

Trevor Stevart (44.75), Elija Godwin (44.81), Wil London (45.46), and Michael Cherry (44.86) were the winners of their respective heat. The semi-finals are on June 19.

Men’s 800 first round:

First heat – Abraham Alvarado, Bryce Hoppel and Shane Streich

Second heat – Donovan Brazier, Brannon Kidder and Isaiah Harris

Women’s high jump qualifying:

Rachel McCoy and Vashti Cunningham were amongst the 12 female athletes who have qualified for Sunday’s high jump final.

Women’s discus qualifying: Valarie Allman created a new US Olympic trials record of 229 feat and 8 inches. The final is on Saturday.

Women’s 5,000 first round:

Abbey Cooper achieved the Olympic qualifying standard time of 15 minutes and 10 seconds. She finished the race in 15:07.80 to advance to Monday’s final. Karissa Schweizer, Elise Cranny, Vanessa Fraser, Josette Norris and Gwen Jorgensen will also feature in the final.

Women’s 100 first round:

First heat: Gabby Thomas

Second heat: Cambrea Sturgis

Third heat: Javianne Oliver

Final heat: Sha’Carri Richardson (fastest time)

Women’s triple jump qualifying:

Ketura Orji registered the best jump of the day (46-10 ¾ feet). The final is slated for Sunday evening.

Men’s 10,000 final:

Woody Kincaid clocked 27:53.62 to finish the race. His teammate Grant Fisher came second. Joe Klecker claimed the third and final slot in Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

