US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results: Emma Coburn extends record reign in 3000m steeplechase to confirm Tokyo berth

2016 Olympic medalist Emma Coburn continued her dominance at the 3000m steeplechase in the US. On Friday, she qualified for her third Olympics after clocking 9:09.41 at Hayward Field in Oregon. The 2017 world champion won her seventh consecutive US title. It is the best active streak in the sport.

Coburn dedicated the win to her mom Annie, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. She is undergoing treatment at the moment.

“To share this with her and have her be well, it’s more special than winning today and going to Tokyo,” Coburn said.

Emma Coburn will be joined by Courtney Frerichs and Val Constien as they try to break the Kenyan dominance at the Tokyo Olympics. Frerichs was ranked second in the 3000m steeple at US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. Constein finished third in the race.

Who is Emma Coburn?

Emma Coburn is the first American woman to win a gold medal in a steeple event at the world championship. She won the 2017 Worlds in London, clocking 9:02.58 to break her own national record.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics she ran 3000m in 9:07.63 to win a bronze in steeplechase, the first American woman to do so.

Emma Coburn's other achievement was the 3000m steeplechase at the 2019 world championships where she won a silver medal. She has also won the 2014 IAAF Continental Cup. Emma Coburn is also an eight-time US national champion.

In the other final, Jessica Ramsey won the women’s shot put with a personal best throw (20.12m) at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. She now has the second-best throw in the world for the current Olympic cycle. The 30-year-old is behind two-time world champion Gong Lijao of China.

Lima 2019 Pan Am Games - Day 14

Ramsey will be joined on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics by 2016 Olympian Raven Saunders and Adelaide Aquilla.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Emma Coburn — 9:09.41

2. Courtney Frerichs — 9:11.79

3. Val Constien — 9:18.34

4. Courtney Wayment — 9:23.09

5. Marisa Howard — 9:24.74

Women’s Shot Put

1. Jessica Ramsey — 20.12 meters

2. Raven Saunders — 19.96

3. Adelaide Aquilla — 18.95

4. Maggie Ewen — 18.92

5. Chase Ealey — 18.39

Edited by Diptanil Roy