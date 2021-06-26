US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results: Hillary Bor shines in 3000m steeplechase, Mason Finley dominates discus

Here are the most recent results from the ongoing US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021:

After battling intense heat, Hillary Bor finally punched his Tokyo Olympic ticket at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Bor, 31, clocked 8:21.34 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the US Olympic Track & Field Trials 2021 on Saturday. This will be his second trip to the Summer Games in the event.

After the race, Bor said making it to the US Team for a second time was one of his greatest achievements. He said he was nervous and had a sleepless night before the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, with the pressure of the qualification weighing heavy on his mind.

“I wanted to make sure 2016 was not a fluke. To be an Olympian a second time is a great accomplishment. You cannot ask for better than this,” he said.

Don Cabral, a two-time Olympian, led the 14-runners pack for the first four laps at 68-second pace. The race for three spots in Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics was wide open after Evan Jager, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, pulled out with an injury.

Bor will be joined by Benard Keter and Mason Ferlic for the Tokyo Olympics. Keter finished second, clocking 8:21.81, while Ferlic came third with a time of 8:22.05.

Keter did not meet Olympic qualifying standards before entering the race, but managed to tick that box at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. It will be the maiden trip to the Summer Games for both the middle long distance runners.

Dan Michalski finished fourth with a time of 8:22.54 and will be on standby.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials Results: Mason Finley tops discus event

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 8

Mason Finley earned a spot on the discus team with a standout performance at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. He delivered a 63.07m throw on Saturday to grab the top spot. This will be Finley’s second Olympics. At the Rio Games he finished 11th. He will be joined by Reggie Jagers and Sam Mattis.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results:

Men’s Discus

1. Mason Finley — 63.07 meters

2. Reggie Jagers — 62.51

3. Sam Mattis — 62.51

4. Brian Williams — 62.19

5. Legend Boyesen Hayes — 61.85

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Hillary Bor — 8:21.34

2. Benard Keter — 8:21.81

3. Mason Ferlic — 8:22.05

4. Daniel Michalski — 8:22.54

5. Isaac Updike — 8:24.72

