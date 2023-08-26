Noah Lyles, the American sprint phenomenon, thinks his recent 100-200 sprint double victory at the World Championships in Hungary has more splendid value than titles in most US sports. Lyles hooked a compelling 19.52-second victory in the 200m, complementing his earlier success in the 100m.

He stressed the significance of global competition in promoting the reputation of American sports, indicating that titles won exclusively within the United States lack the global battle found in athletics.

In Lyles' view, the NBA, despite its popular position in the US, doesn't truly define a world champion since it lacks the international representation that athletics relishes. He stressed that athletes from nearly every country partake in athletics, portraying their national pride on a global stage.

Lyles, 26, has voiced his dream to become a globally recognized sporting figure, transcending the confines of track and field fame.

''I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world," Lyles said (via Daily Mail).

"We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.," he added.

Netflix is presently making a series about the world of sprinting, featuring Lyles. While he acknowledged that the initial emphasis was not on him, his great achievements have quickly turned the documentary's description.

Lyles desires to be more than just the fastest man; he wants to be comprehended as a well-rounded individual with a bewitching character, encouraging people to follow his journey.

''I think it went from being a docuseries about the fastest people and then it turned into a docuseries about me," Lyles said. "I want people to say "Wow, this isn´t just a fast guy, he's a well rounded guy with a good personality, and I want to follow him for that"."

Lyles' performance in the 200m, his liked event, showed his amazing skills. Although he seemed somewhat lagging in the initial 50 meters, he revved around the bend and rushed ahead in the final 80 meters, declaring a comfortable triumph over the 19-year-old American, Erriyon Knighton.

Lyles, who amazed everyone with his 100m win, depicted his personal association with the 200m, viewing it as his favored competition.