USA Track and Field Championships 2023: When and where to watch

The USA Track and Field Championships are all set to commence with multiple big names confirmed in the starting lineup. Short-distance sprinters Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles produced one of the most riveting finishes at last year's World Championship trials, which wasn't without controversy.

Knighton looked set to win the 200m final at the USA Track and Field Championships last year after a slow start from Lyles. But the latter came back like a storm to blitz past his opponents. Noah Lyle appeared to have been pointing at the teenage sensation Erriyon, thus causing a stir, but the champ later clarified it was a gesture towards his doubters.

And now, a year later, the duo will yet again be seen together at the USA Track and Field Championships, 2023, in Eugene, but there shall be no rematch for them just yet as Lyles will only be running in the 100m event. The championships will also double up as the trials for the upcoming Budapest World Championships, where Noah Lyles is a wildcard entry owing to his status as the defending world champ.

But this does not mean there will be close competition to look forward to. Erriyon Knighton will be running in the 200m event against Kenny Bednarek, who recently placed 2nd at the Oregon World Athletics Championships. Lyles continued his dominance as he edged past Bednarek while Knighton also made the podium. Also in the mix will be the defending champ in Lyles and Michael Norman, who is the defending world champion in the 400m category.

The top three finishers from each event will see themselves make the USA team for the World Championships - subject to achieving the qualification standards.

Schedule for the USA Track and Field Championships 2023

Oluwadare @Track_Gazette World Champions at 100m, 200m & 400m, but will only compete in two events at the USATF Championships next week (6th to 9th July)!



Fred Kerley - 200m

Michael Norman - 200m

Note: All the times given below are in Pacific Daylight Time (UTC -7)

Thursday 6 July

16:30 Men's 100m first round

Friday 7 July

19:29 Men's 100m semi-finals

20:54 Men's 100m final

Saturday 8 July

16:43 Men's 200m first round

Sunday 9 July

17:30 Men's 200m semi-finals

19:20 Men's 200m final

Where to watch the USATF Championships 2023

RoriDunk @FitzDunk



He's not next up. He's right now!



Erriyon Knighton now owns the top 10 fastest times in the U20 200m after breaking Usain Bolt's Oslo diamond league record with 19.77

The live stream for all these events will be made on paid services of USATF.TV and Peacock TV. The latter will make streaming available in multiple European countries. CNBC will also screen the USA Track and Field Championships for US viewers with two-hour nightly broadcasts starting from July 7.

