USA Track and Field Championships 2023: When and where to watch

The USA Track and Field Championships are all set to commence with multiple big names confirmed in the starting lineup. Short-distance sprinters Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles produced one of the most riveting finishes at last year's World Championship trials, which wasn't without controversy.
Knighton looked set to win the 200m final at the USA Track and Field Championships last year after a slow start from Lyles. But the latter came back like a storm to blitz past his opponents. Noah Lyle appeared to have been pointing at the teenage sensation Erriyon, thus causing a stir, but the champ later clarified it was a gesture towards his doubters.
And now, a year later, the duo will yet again be seen together at the USA Track and Field Championships, 2023, in Eugene, but there shall be no rematch for them just yet as Lyles will only be running in the 100m event. The championships will also double up as the trials for the upcoming Budapest World Championships, where Noah Lyles is a wildcard entry owing to his status as the defending world champ.
But this does not mean there will be close competition to look forward to. Erriyon Knighton will be running in the 200m event against Kenny Bednarek, who recently placed 2nd at the Oregon World Athletics Championships. Lyles continued his dominance as he edged past Bednarek while Knighton also made the podium. Also in the mix will be the defending champ in Lyles and Michael Norman, who is the defending world champion in the 400m category.
The top three finishers from each event will see themselves make the USA team for the World Championships - subject to achieving the qualification standards.
Schedule for the USA Track and Field Championships 2023
Note: All the times given below are in Pacific Daylight Time (UTC -7)
Thursday 6 July
16:30 Men's 100m first round
Friday 7 July
19:29 Men's 100m semi-finals
20:54 Men's 100m final
Saturday 8 July
16:43 Men's 200m first round
Sunday 9 July
17:30 Men's 200m semi-finals
19:20 Men's 200m final
Where to watch the USATF Championships 2023
The live stream for all these events will be made on paid services of USATF.TV and Peacock TV. The latter will make streaming available in multiple European countries. CNBC will also screen the USA Track and Field Championships for US viewers with two-hour nightly broadcasts starting from July 7.