USA will play hosts to prestigious 2023 Diamond League Final for the first time

The prestigious 2023 Diamond League final will take place on the USA soil for the first time in the history of the premier track and field series. The two-day final is scheduled to be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17, the World Athletics announced on Wednesday, 7th December.

According to the tentative calendar of the 2023 edition of the lucrative series, the Final will not take place in Europe, but at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

All 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned during the two-day final. The allocation of the events will be announced later in December, World Athletics said in a statement.

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will certainly look forward to adding another Diamond League Trophy to his cabinet in 2023. The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion became the first Indian in 2022 to win the prestigious title, in javelin throw, with a distance of 88.44 meter in Zurich on 8th September, 2022.

Avinash Sable, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, also made his debut in the League in 2022. Sable too will be looking ahead to compete in the premier track and field series to polish his skills before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, starting on 19th August.

Schedule and venues of Diamond League events

The 14th edition of the highly competitive track and field series in 2023 will be spread across 12 countries and 15 cities.

The competitors will compete in the series from May to September. Those with maximum points in their kitty will qualify for the two-day Diamond League Final.

The League starts off in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The second leg will be held on African soil, at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28. The series will then move to Europe in June and July.

Since the calendar is tentative, the two Chinese meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen on July 29 and August 3 could be subject to change.

The last two legs of the series will be held at Weltklasse Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 31, and Allianz Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8.

