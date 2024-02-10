Usain Bolt leads the influencer economy with the highest average earnings per post in Jamaica

The legendary sprinter Usain Bolt can generate significantly more income per post online compared to Jamaican influencers.

Bolt has etched his name in history with unparalleled records throughout his athletics journey, bagging eight Olympic gold medals and 14 world championship medals. His exceptional world records in the 100m and 200m that he shattered in 2009 still stand unbroken.

Owing to his stellar career, the retired Jamaican sprinter has amassed a huge following across his social media, with approximately 14 million on Instagram. According to the latest report by the state-led Planning Institute of Jamaica, Bolt may gain 30 times the amount of money that Jamaican influencers receive on every post.

According to the report, while other Jamaican influencers can receive an average of US$1,000, Bolt's average per post may acquire US$22,000 to US$37,000. The list of findings was included in the appendix of the Growth Inducement Program Study Report 2023 by the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

Apart from Instagram, Bolt has a substantial amount of followers on X (formerly Twitter), with 4.3 million, and 74.3k subscribers on his YouTube channel. After dedicating a significant portion of his life to athletics, he now relishes his role as a husband and a father to three kids.

"For me, that was a big deal" - Usain Bolt reflects on his first Olympic gold medal

Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100-meter Relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Usain Bolt bagged his first Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

He finished in first place in the 100m finals after clocking a time of 9.69 seconds, leaving behind Richard Thompson and Walter Dix. Further, he also secured a gold in the 200m, clocking 19.30 seconds and leaving behind Shawn Crawford and Dix.

Since then, the Jamaican sprinter kept proving his legacy by clinching three medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

During a recent interview with the World Athletics, he reflected on his first Olympic medal stating it as a beautiful chapter in his career.

"It was the moment that the world knew who I was in that moment in Beijing when people actually were looking at Usain Bolt. That was my first Olympic medal I had never won a senior medal. So for me, that was a big deal so I was excited to be a part of that and just being at the Olympics and winning and doing great so for me it was beautiful," Usain Bolt said.