USATF Golden Games: Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson win sprint titles in build up to Tokyo Olympics

Star American sprinters Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson had dominant displays at the USATF Golden Games on Sunday in California, just weeks before the US Olympic Trials. While Richardson triumphed in women’s 100m, Lyles blazed the men’s 200m track as usual.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who became the sixth-fastest woman in history, clocking 10.72s in Florida last month, was right on the money from the word go. Sha’Carri Richardson first clocked 10.74s in the heats, and even though she couldn’t better the timing in the final, she took the gold, clocking 10.77s.

Javianne Oliver (11.08s) and World U-20 champion Briana Williams (11.15s) took the silver and bronze respectively.

While Richardson was happy with the final outcome of the race, she stated she could do better on the track next time.

“I executed a fine race and I walked away with the win, so I’m not disappointed,” Sha’Carri Richardson said after the race. “I know I can do better, so I’m just waiting for the next opportunity.”

Touted as one of the best medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics for the US, Sha’Carri Richardson is well on course to pose a stiff challenge to Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Local Cravon Gillespie took the men’s 100m gold in 9.96s, with compatriot Isiah Young (9.99s) and Chris Belcher (10.01s) taking the silver and bronze respectively.

Noah Lyles blazes men's 200m track

World champion Noah Lyles once again edged the others in the final seconds of the 200m race to win in 19.90s. Kenny Bednarek took silver in 19.94s while Trinidad's Jereem Richards came third in 20.20s.

Noah Nyles' confidence was evidently sky-high after the race. He said:

“No matter what position, I feel like I can always get myself into a winning position in the 200m. In the 100m, I still feel like I’m tinkering. Sometimes I run out of real estate. In the 200m, I always have more real estate.”

The women’s 200m was won by Gabby Thomas (22.12s) ahead of 35-year-old Allyson Felix (22.26s) who won the silver and Irby (22.27s), who took bronze.

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf finished last in the men’s 100m heats, clocking 10.37s in his track and field debut. He finished 15th among the 17 who competed.