The USATF Indoor Championships 2024, which was the national meet and selection event for the World Athletics Indoor Championships [March 1 to 3], were held at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico on Feb. 16 and 17.

The championships witnessed an epic encounter between the three-time 2023 World outdoor champion Noah Lyles and the world indoor record holder Christian Coleman. In the men’s 60m, Lyles (6.43) narrowly edged Coleman (6.44) by one-hundredth of a second to become the national indoor champion.

Lyles’ world-lead and personal best performance in the 60m finals will see him bagging a cash prize of $6,000 at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024. Meanwhile, the 2018 World Indoor Championships gold medalist Coleman will earn $4,000.

Both Lyles and Coleman will now be representing the United States at the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in March. Tia Jones, who equaled the world record of Devynne Charlton (7.67s) yesterday in the first round at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, will grab $6,000 as she also claimed the 60m hurdles title later in the day.

The reigning Olympic champion Katie Moon will collect $6,000 through her win in the pole vault, with a clearance of 4.80 The world-lead performance and personal best in the women’s long jump (7.18) will also see Tara Davis-Woodhall earning an amount of $6,000 at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.

It is worth noting that the USATF will be providing its third, fourth, and fifth-placed finishers at the USA Indoor Championships with $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000 cash-prize, respectively.

Grant Holloway obliterates the world record in the 60m hurdles at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Grant Holloway celebrates after setting a world record in the first round of the Men's 60m Hurdles during the 2024 USATF Indoors. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The defending indoor world champion Grant Holloway shattered his own world record of 7.29s as he set a new WR in the 60m hurdles, running the sprint distance in just 7.27s in round one of the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.

Holloway's world record performance in the preliminaries of the championships ensured him a place at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024. Having advanced to the World Indoors already, he opted to skip the finals of the event.

In the absence of Holloway, Trey Cunningham (7.39) took home the USA indoor 60m hurdles title in the finals. Cameron Murray and Daniel Roberts finished second (7.45) and third (7.48).

Despite finishing third in the finals, Roberts won’t be a part of the World Indoors as Cunningham and Murray are the ones who will be joining the three-time World champion, Holloway.