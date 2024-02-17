USATF Indoor Championships 2024: Tia Jones equals the 60m hurdles world record set at Millrose Games by Devynne Charlton clocking 7.67s

American hurdler Tia Jones recently equaled the world record in the 60m hurdles, days after Devynne Charlton broke it.

The Bahamian athlete set a new world record at the sixth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series—the 2024 Millrose Games on February 11, at the Armory in New York City, United States. Charlton clocked an impressive 7.67 seconds.

At the two-day ongoing 2024 USATF Championships, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jones ran the 60m hurdles race, equaling Charlton's world record within a week. The 23-year-old hurdler achieved this remarkable feat during the preliminary round.

Jones left behind Jasmine Jones and Christina Clemons, who recorded 7.82 and 7.90 seconds, respectively.

Tia Jones entered the Olympic year with a personal best from 2020

Tia Jones at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

Tia Jones entered the 2024 season with her personal best that she recorded in 2020 with 7.96 seconds.

However, she has shown commendable progress in the 2024 season. Jones registered a spectacular time of 7.72 seconds in the 60m hurdles at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 4.

The American hurdler secured the victory after leaving behind Tobi Amusan and Devynne Charlton, who recorded 7.75 and 7.76 seconds, respectively. At the Millrose Games, Jones finished third after registering 7.79 seconds, finishing behind Charlton and Jamaica's Danielle Williams.

"Being with the coach that I'm now is just refreshing" - Tia Jones on her experience with her coach

Tia Jones of The USA celebrates winning gold in the final of the women's 100m hurdles on day six of The IAAF World U20 Championships on July 15, 2018 in Tampere, Finland.

The 23-year-old hurdler broke the previous American record of 7.70 seconds held by Kendra Harrison in 2018.

During the 2024 USATF Championships press conference, held before her race, she informed us that she was two seconds closer to the American record. Further, she expressed her satisfaction with the current coach, highlighting the valuable guidance she received.

"The American record is 7.70. I'm sitting on 7.72 now and will stay that if it isn't just one thing so the fact that I went 7.72 and I feel like I have so many things to work on and me being with the coach that I'm now is just refreshing to be with someone that can actually teach you and show you like what's the proper way to do things. So for me, I'm just going to focus on my start for one and staying clean."