USATF Indoors 2024: Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ronnie Baker, and more - Know the top contenders of the highly anticipated Men's 60m sprint

The 2024 USATF Indoor Championships are set for an electrifying clash as Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ronnie Baker, and other sprinters gear up for a thrilling 60m sprint showdown.

Coleman will compete in the lineup as the athlete with the fastest time in 60m. The 27-year-old recorded a spectacular time of 6.34 seconds to set a world record in the event at the United States Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2018. At the same competition, Baker recorded his personal best time of 6.40 seconds, finishing behind Coleman.

The 2024 USATF Indoor Championships are scheduled to be held from February 16 to 17 at the same venue. Lyles, who recently secured victory in the event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston after registering his personal best of 6.44 seconds, will be among the contenders in the star-studded lineup.

Demek Kemp will also be featured in the 60m lineup. The 27-year-old recorded his personal best of 6.48 seconds in Gallur, Madrid, in 2020. The other athletes to race in the elite lineup include Ray Wells with a personal best of 6.48 seconds, Kendal Williams (6.51), Brandon Carnes(6.53), Coby Hilton (6.53), - JT Smith (6.53), Pjai Austin (6.53), Lawrence Johnson (6.54), Zachaeus Beard (6.54), and Kasaun James (6.55).

Fans can view this much-anticipated race live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Peacock network.

"World lead, meet record" - Noah Lyles sets his goal for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles displayed his exceptional athletics prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest by clinching three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events. He kicked off the Olympic year by recording his personal best in the 60m event, shaving off 0.07 seconds in Boston.

During a post-race interview with the Guardian, he expressed his joy at leaving behind Ackeem Blake by 0.01 seconds.

"I didn’t know I was in that good shape," Lyles said.

Noah Lyles also disclosed his goals for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 3, 2024, at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"World lead, meet record. Now let’s go out there and get a world indoor medal in Glasgow. Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records," Lyles continued.