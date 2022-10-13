Used disposal syringes found in the Nehru Stadium washroom - Doping concerns cloud over young athletes

The parent of a young female athlete found used, disposable syringes in the women's washroom at the Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The parent was shocked to find multiple syringes strewn across the floor.

The incident repeated itself on Wednesday, after which the mother of the athlete told Sportskeeda:

“Initially, it was one odd incident for me when I first saw used syringes in the women’s washroom. But when I saw it the second time, I could guess something wrong somewhere."

Around 120 of the 500 regular athletes who use the Nehru Stadium are females in the age group of 14-25.

“Why young female athletes have to use syringes on their own? Why can’t they visit a medical expert if they want to take some medicine due to an ailment?", the worried mother asked.

Used syringes are a common feature at the Nehru Stadium, particularly during main competitions. Last year during the U23 National Athletics Championships, a large number of used disposal syringes were found at the Nehru Stadium.

“We use them if it is a must otherwise not,” the mother added. "It was eye-opening for me to see syringes in the washroom."

Several Delhi players, including female athletes, will compete at the Open National Athletics Championships scheduled to start in Bengaluru starting October 15. Delhi State Athletics meeting in all age groups will also start on October 25.

Nehru Stadium is used heavily by several athletes from outside the city as well

Despite the worn-out synthetic track at the Nehru Stadium, promising athletes from nearby cities like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh are regular for practice.

“There is no synthetic track in several cities adjoing Delhi, so Nehru Stadium is favourite destination,” one of the athletic experts told Sportskeeda.

India’s 400m runner Rupal Chaudhary, winner of an individual bronze medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships, comes from Meerut to Nehru Stadium twice a week for practice as there is no synthetic track in her area.

“We come for a morning track workout,” Rupal’s coach Vishal Saxena said.

There are over 30 coaches, including two coaches from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) who train young athletes at the Nehru Stadium.

“If there is a random dope test, the majority of the athletes will sprint away to avoid NADA team,” the coach said. “To check the menace of doping, NADA teams should visit the playground once a month for a random dope test.”

Nehru Stadium is also home to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) office. NADA team doesn’t visit the playing arena for an out-of-competition dope test.

