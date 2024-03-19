Vithya Ramraj clocks personal best to win Women's 400m gold medal in India Open

Vithya Ramraj, on Monday, March 18, won the gold medal in the 400-metre event of the India Open 2024 at LNCPE, Kariyattom. With a timing of 52.25 seconds, the 25-year-old athlete racked up her personal best to finish on top of the podium.

Vithya defeated Poovamma Raju, who won the silver medal after finishing with a timing of 52.69 seconds. Dandi Jyothika Sri got her personal best timing of 52.75, but that was only enough for her to finish third and win the bronze medal.

Poovamma held the top spot in her final, but Vithya bagged the gold after having an overall better timing than her. In the second final, Poovamma and Jyothika fought tooth and nail to go past each other. But in the end, it was Poovamma, who had the last laugh.

D Sai Sangeetha, who is the national champion in juniors, won the gold medal in the girl's Under-20 event. She came out on top with a timing of 55.30 seconds. The youngster beat Mishthi Kajla, who had a timing of 55.70 seconds. Sandra Mol Sabu won bronze with a timing of 55.97 seconds.

Noah Nirmal Tom trumps at India Open

In the men’s 400 meter event, it was Noah Nirmal Tom, who won the gold medal after ending with a timing of 46.40 seconds. He beat Mohammed Anas Yahiya, who has the national record to his name. Yahia had a timing of 46.48 seconds.

Mohammed Ajmal Variyathodi bagged the bronze after a timing of 46.58 seconds. Earlier Amoj Jacob withdrew from the event after he suffered from back spasms.

In the boys' Under-20 event, Naveen Kumar ran away with the gold medal with a timing of 47.40 seconds. Huzaifa Qaiser clinched silver with a timing of 47.66 while P. Abiram won bronze.

Piyush Raj and Mayukha Vinod won gold medals in the Under-18 boys and girls events, respectively.