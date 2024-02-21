To make every jump count, the World Athletics has proposed a new trial for measuring long jump take-offs. Jon Ridgeon, World Athletics CEO, told the Anything But Footy podcast that this will reduce fouls. He said a third of all jumps at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest were rejected because athletes overstepped.

Ridgeon explained that they will test at the moment of take-off, whereby the jump would be measured from where the athlete's front foot takes off within the zone to where they land.

Athletes and long jump enthusiasts gave mixed reactions with some expressing dissatisfaction. One such enthusiast believes that World Athletics should listen to the athletes.

"Maybe you should listen to the athletes for a change" @WorldAthletics

They also shared comments by athletes like Ivana Spanovic:

Another follower shared a video to highlight what the change would look like. They said:

"To have an idea of how this change may take form, this is T11 long jump competition rule illustrated with an attempt by Gerard Descarrega Puigdevall."

A third fan believes it's like removing the circle at shotput, hammer throw, discus throw:

Here are some more reactions:

World Athletics' trial will hurt distances in the long run: Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis, former track and field athlete, says the issue has nothing to do with fouling. World Athletics wants to go ahead with the trial this year to eliminate foul jumps from the long jump event.

Ridgeon said they are working out ways to get instant results, and not having to wait 20 or 30 seconds for the results. But Lewis posted on X that they jumped differently. He said:

"They are no longer trying to jump far. We jumped differently. That's why we jumped farther. So the board change will hurt the distances in the long run."

Lewis added:

"A lack of discipline and consistency on the runway that exists will only get worse."

Lewis, who won nine Olympic gold medals, was reacting to Athletics TV commentator Tim Hutchings' post which highlighted that many traditionalists won't like this. Hutchings argued it's a user-friendly advancement that should attract more fans. He emphasized the need to adapt.

Ivana Spanovic, world champion, also criticized the proposed change. She was quoted by the BBC as saying that the biggest problem is that the people who change the rules of this sport are those who have never had contact with the sport.

World Athletics, as per Reuters, does not intend any global introduction of the new rules any time soon:

"Ridgeon said any global introduction of the new rules may not happen until 2026, if at all."