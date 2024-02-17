"W-T-F" - Michael Johnson angered by lack of streaming for Grant Holloway's record-breaking race

Michael Johnson recently voiced his dissatisfaction over the lack of coverage for the American hurdler and sprinter Grant Holloway's world record-breaking race.

Holloway shattered the world record in the men's 60m hurdles at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, February 16. The 26-year-old achieved the historic feat in the first round of the event by clocking an impressive 7.27 seconds. The American hurdler shaved off 0.02 seconds to break his previous record.

Holloway first registered the world record on February 24, 2021, at the World Indoor Tour in Madrid, Spain, clocking a spectacular 7.29 seconds. At the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, he equaled the record in the semifinals. The Olympic medalist now holds 23 sub 7.40 performances in the 60m hurdles event.

Following his victory, Holloway took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his excitement and requested the fans to track down the footage of his recent world record race.

"Someone find my race. Right now. World fucking record baby!" he wrote.

Johnson, a former Olympian, who has frequently advocated for increased media attention in athletics, shared Holloway's message and wrote:

"Athlete breaks WR, promptly gets on Twitter pleading for someone to find it. Because it was not on any mainstream TV or streaming. W-T-F?"

Grant Holloway secures victory at 2024 World Indoor Meeting

Grant Holloway celebrates after setting a world record in the first round of the Men's 60m Hurdles during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Before smashing his world record in the 60m hurdles race, Grant Holloway clinched a gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Meeting in Lievin, France on Saturday, February 10.

The American hurdler topped the event by clocking a spectacular time of 7.32 seconds. He defeated Frenchman Just Kwaou-Mathey and Polish hurdler Jakub Szymanski, who recorded 7.43 and 7.48, respectively. In achieving this victory, Holloway maintained his 10-year winning streak in the 60m hurdles event.

Holloway has enjoyed a successful run in the hurdling event. He secured a silver medal in the men's 110m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clocking 13.09 seconds, finishing behind Jamaica's Hansle Parchment.

The 26-year-old hurdler has secured three world championship titles in the 110m hurdles event, including in 2019, 2022 and 2023. Moreover, he also secured a gold medal in the event in the 2022 Diamond League Series.