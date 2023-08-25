Watch: Golf cart carrying Noah Lyles crashes, delays 200m semifinal of World Athletics Championships

The golf cart carrying world 100-meter champion Noah Lyles and his competitors to the stadium from the warm-up track collided with another golf cart earlier on Thursday, August 24.

The crash forced a schedule change in the 200m semifinal. The athletes in heat two and three ran before the heat one athletes in order to allow them to recover from the freak incident.

In the video shared on social media, Amercian athlete Noah Lyles' golf cart T-boned another cart. One of the volunteers was thrown out during the accident.

Jamaican athlete Andrew Hudson was injured in the golf cart crash and had to run with shards of glass in his right eye. He was attended by the medical officials after the race. Notably, the medical officials gave him the clearance to attend the race.

Hudson told the media that his eye was blurred throughout the race but he wanted to give it a try as he had worked hard to get to the semifinal. Hudson finished fifth in the race but was allowed a spot in the final due to the freak accident earlier in the race.

Noah Lyles won the Heat to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 200m final

The reigning World 100m champion Noah Lyles kept his quest of becoming the first man since Usain Bolt to win the sprint double alive by winning the semifinal race with ease on Thursday.

Despite the cart accident, Lyles was in full control of the race and was the fastest in the semifinal. He finished with an impressive 19.76s. The 26-year-old is aiming to break the world record of Usain Bolt in the 200m race. Bolt set a world record of 19.19s back in the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic finished second to Noah Lyles in the race. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Zharnel Hughes of Britain also found a place in Friday's final. The duo also won medals in the 100m race recently.

Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek won the Heat two. He faced tough competition from Tebogo in his Heat. Also, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton was impressive on Thursday as he completed the race with a timing of 19.98s, defeating Olympic champion Andre de Grasse.