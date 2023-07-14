India’s Jyothi Yarraji, on Thursday, July 13, won the gold medal at the 25th edition of the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok. She scripted history after helping India win their maiden gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles event in all editions of the tournament.

Yarraji finished the race by clocking 13.09 seconds, much higher than the national record of 12.82. The Japanese duo of Terada Asuka (13.13 seconds) and Aoki Masumi (13.26 seconds) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively at the Supachalasai Stadium.

Yarraji carried her form from the National Inter-State Championship last month, when she won the gold medal by clocking 12.92 seconds on a wet track, lashed by heavy rain. On Thursday, she turned out to be unstoppable.

Nita Ambani lauds Jyothi Yarraji

After her stupendous performance to earn gold, Yarraji conjured praises from every nook and corner of the country. Nita Ambani, the founder chairperson of Reliance Foundation, lauded Yarraji for her grit and determination.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships today. You have shown the power of grit and determination coupled with an extremely high degree of skill and finesse."

Speaking on her performance on Thursday, Yarraji said that he is pretty happy with the consistency she has shown. She said that rather than thinking about the opposition and medals, she focussed on her game.

Apart from Yarraji, Ajay Kumar Saroj and Abdulla Aboobacker also won gold medals for India on Day 2 of the Asian Athletics Championship. Saroj won gold in the men’s 1500 meter race, while Aboobacker, who also won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinched the top spot in the men’s triple jump competition.

Among other medallists on the second day were Aishwarya Mishra and Tejaswin Shankar. Mishra won bronze in the women’s 400 meter. Shankar, on the other hand, won bronze in the decathlon.

