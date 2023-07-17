[Watch] Manu DP's sensational javelin throw of 81.01m in Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Manu DP won his first international medal at the Asian Athletics Championships after bagging a silver in the Javelin Throw event on Sunday, July 16, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Manu DP had to fight hard for his medal. He took the lead in the first attempt and continued to lead until the second.

Japan's Roderik Dean moved to the top with a throw of 81.27 metres on his third attempt. Later, he had his best throw, of 83.15 metres, to clinch the gold medal.

The Indian youngster moved to the second spot and stayed there until Pakistan's Yasir Muhammad registered his best throw of 79.93 in his final attempt. The Indian had to cross the Pakistan star's numbers to bag the silver. In the end, he ended with an impressive 81.01 metre throw to grab the silver.

This is the first major medal for the Indian youngster. Notably, he is the only Indian athlete to participate in the event. Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra skipped the event as he prepares for the upcoming World Championships.

Manu DP's impressive growth

Manu DP has seen excellent growth in the past two years. In 2021, the youngster's best throw was 76m. His career witnessed a big break in the 2022 season where he registered his personal best of 84.35 metres. This was the best attempt by an Indian after Neeraj Chopra's 89.94 metres.

In 2022, he participated in nine events and breached the 80-metre mark more than five times. This year, he won the gold medal in the National Open Athletics Championships.

Notably, Manu DP did not have enough sponsors until 2022. He even had to practice with bamboo sticks because of his humble background. In 2023, He was shortlisted by TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme).

Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani are the other two athletes who are sponsored under TOPS. A TOPS athlete will receive a monthly scholarship, which will help them train with the proper equipment, and their cost for off-tours would be taken care of under the scheme.