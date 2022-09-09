Watch: Neeraj Chopra's 2022 Diamond League winning moment

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra was crowned the 2022 Diamond League champion in the six-man javelin throw finals event at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich late on Thursday, September 8.

Neeraj’s six attempts were as follows: X, 88.44m, 88m, 86.11m, 87m and 83.6m. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist led the points table from his second attempt as his rivals Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch struggled to hit the mark. He pipped Czech Republic’s Vadljech (86.94m) and Germany's Weber (83.73m) to bring home the historic title.

Just a few weeks ago, Neeraj bagged his first ever historic Diamond League win. The 2020 Olympic champion marked an incredible return after injury at the 2022 Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, on August 26. He recorded a monstrous 89.08m throw to comfortably clinch a first-place finish in the javelin throw.

In the finale of the 2022 Diamond League in Zurich, 32 incredible faces of the track and field were crowned champions.

2022 Diamond League Champion Neeraj Chopra, via Diamond League virtual mixed zone, said:

"I felt really good. Today, after this win I felt that even India is a part of the Global Athletics now. People were very happy to see me. The vivacious crowd helped me a lot. I enjoyed a lot."

The javelin ace also qualified for the 2023 World Championships. Neeraj efficiently breached the qualification mark, which was set at 85.20m, in his first attempt at Lausanne.

Neeraj also became the second Indian after steeplechase runner Avinash Sable to secure direct qualification for the 2023 World Championships.

This also gives a chance for three more Indian Javelin throwers to qualify for the Worlds (provided they meet all the requirements i.e., the qualifying standard of breaching the 85m mark or top 36 in the rankings).

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's second attempt at 2022 Diamond League Finals

The incredible Neeraj Chopra hurled the spear to a distance of 88.44m in his second attempt, his best attempt in the finals, to bring home the 2022 Diamond League title, India's first ever championship in the tournament.

Here's the winning throw:

The winners of each sport in the final were crowned “Diamond League Champion” and be awarded a Diamond Trophy and $30,000 prize money.

Apart from that, the champion has also been awarded a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. (Neeraj Chopra has already qualified for the 2023 Worlds).

