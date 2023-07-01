[WATCH] Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Golden Throw’ to win gold medal at Lausanne Diamond League

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was once again at his brilliant best at the Lausanne Diamond League Games on Friday. With a throw of 87.66 m, Neeraj Chopra clinched his second gold in the Diamond League competitions this year.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist made a spectacular recovery despite missing three important events because of a muscular strain sustained during training last month.

Chopra started out with a foul throw and then made throws of 83.52 and 85.04 meters. In the fifth round, following another foul, he made his 87.66-meter winning throw. He made an 84.15m throw in his sixth and last attempt.

With a best distance of 87.03 meters, Julian Weber of Germany came in second, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic came in third with a throw of 86.13 meters.

This was Chopra's second consecutive victory at the Lausanne Games. His first came in August last year with a throw of 89.09m. A month later, he went on to win the Diamond League Final title in Zurich with a throw of 88.44 meters. His 89.94m throw that he achieved at the Stockholm Games remains his personal best.

Prior to a key 12-month period in which he will be defending his Asian Games title and the Olympic gold medal, Neeraj is concentrating on staying in shape. The Indian javelin champion has expresssed his desire to break the 90-meter barrier in 2023 while emphasizing that he is not under any time constraints to do it.

Chopra is now in first place in the Diamong League qualification rankings with 16 points from two competitions. He previously also won the Doha Diamond League competition this year. After winning the Diamond League trophy the previous year, India's golden boy will be hoping to further solidify his supremacy in the coveted one-day tournament series.

