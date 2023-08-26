Watch: Neeraj Chopra's season-best throw to qualify for World Athletics Championships final

Tokyo Olympics medalist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the World Athletics Championships final in his first attempt at Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

The Indian star athlete produced his season-best throw in the first attempt to make it to the final. He took a few moments before his first attempt but threw a distance of 88.77m to qualify for the final as he breached the qualification mark of 83m by a big margin.

Neeraj Chopra has a personal best of 89.94m which he achieved in the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League. Earlier this year, he reached 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League in May.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medalist topped Group A with his attempt and also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics where he will look to defend his Olympic Gold medal. The 2024 Paris Olympic qualification window for the Track and Field athletes began on July 1. For the men's Javelin Throw, the qualification mark or the entry standard is 85.50m.

DP Manu and Kishore Jena will join Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championships final

Indian Javelin Throw stars DP Manu and Kishore Jena also joined Neeraj Chopra by qualifying for the final in the World Athletics Championships.

DP Manu was in Group A along with Chopra. The Indian athlete had a nervous start as he threw a distance of 78.31m on the first attempt. However, he recovered well to breach the 80m mark to record a throw of 81.31m. With this throw, the 23-year-old finished third in Group A and 9th overall.

Kishore Jena, who topped the Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships, looked in good form as he breached the 80m mark in his first throw. While his next two throws were below par, his first attempt was enough for the 27-year-old to make it to the final of the World Athletics Championships.

The Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem finished behind Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 86.79m in his final attempt. The Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch finished third with a throw of 83.50m. Germany's Julian Weber finished fourth with an 82.39m throw. The finals of the World Athletics Championships will take place on Sunday, August 27.