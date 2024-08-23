[Watch] Neeraj Chopra shows his frustration as he misses out on 90m mark at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra fell agonizingly short of registering a 90m throw yet again, at the Lausanne Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday, August 22.

In one of the videos doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was seen visibly upset after throwing in his last attempt to achieve his season-best throw of 89.49m.

In the previous five attempts, Neeraj logged in throws of 82.10m, 83.21m, 83.13m, 82.34m, and 85.58m. However, it was in his sixth and last attempt that he achieved his season-best throw of 89.49m to settle for the second rank.

In the viral video, Chopra who missed out on his elusive 90m mark yet again, was seen clutching his face in frustration. However, Anderson Peters of Grenada, who secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, was seen smiling and clapping hands to recognize Chopra’s brilliant efforts.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s last attempt produced a mammoth throw of 90.81m as he emerged on top at the meet. On the other hand, Germany’s Julian Weber was in the third spot with his best throw of 87.08m.

Neeraj Chopra has been suffering from a groin injury

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who produced a throw of 89.45m to secure the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, admitted after the mega event that he has been suffering from a groin injury for the past few years.

Though Chopra has been aiming to go past 90m for a long time, his groin injury is giving him a tough time during his run-up and release. However, he is expected to go under the knife very soon to get past this long-lasting injury issue.

The Lausanne meet was Chopra’s first assignment after the Paris Olympics 2024. He bagged a gold medal at the Zurich Diamond League Final in 2022 with a throw of 88.44m while he clinched the silver medal at the Eugene Diamond League Final with a throw of 83.80m in 2023. Now Neeraj Chopra has set his sights on the Brussels Diamond League Final, scheduled to take place in September.

