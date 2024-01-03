WATCH: Noah Lyles sets new personal best during weight training in gym

Noah Lyles had a phenomenal season in 2023, and he seems determined to up himself in this Olympic year. The athlete recently shared a video of him at the gym, bettering his own personal best in the power clean.

For Lyles, 2023 was everything he could have possibly wanted and more. Coming into the year on the back of an undefeated streak in the 200m from 2022, the American kept up his phenomenal performances in 2023 as well.

He won a gold in the 100m at the Budapest World Athletics Championships before following it up with top-of-the-podium finishes in his specialist event - the 200m, and the 4x100m relay. This made him the first athlete to clinch the revered treble at the World Championships since the legendary Usain Bolt.

Now, Noah Lyles is gearing up for another extraordinary season. The athlete recently posted a video of himself attaining a new personal best in the power clean, confidently lifting a massive 130 kg (268 lbs), on X (formerly Twitter),.

Lyles certainly seems to be getting better day by day at his craft as only a week ago, his personal best in the power clean was at 125 kgs according to a video he had shared on X.

Noah Lyles sets sight on historic Olympic feat

For Noah Lyles, all of this intense training will certainly be necessary, given the target he has set for himself at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American, who is expected to be one of the most dominant sprinters this August, is aiming for the quadruple at the Games.

The quadruple would include a gold in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay, an event Lyles hasn’t previously competed in on the international stage. As a high-schooler however, not only did the American compete in the 4x400m relay, he also took his team from second-last to first at the Penn Relays.

Speaking on his ambitions to French sporting magazine L'Équipe, Noah Lyles said,

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that. Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot.”

“It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing – let’s go, let’s take it,” he went on to add.