[Watch] Parul Chaudhary's winning run to bag gold at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Parul Chaudhary made the country proud on Friday (July 14) as the athlete clinched gold in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Athletics Championships. This is Parul's second international medal of the season. Recently in May, she won the gold medal in the Track Night NYC in the USA.

The 28-year-old finished first with a timing of 9:38:76 in Bangkok ahead of China's Xu Shuangshuang. Reimi Yoshimura of Japan clinched the bronze medal. Initially, Parul Chaudhary had a tough fight with the Chinese Athlete. However, in the final moments of the race, the Indian star took a huge lead. Xu Shuangshuang ended the race at 9:44:54.

The season has been one of the best for Parul Chaudhary so far. The ace runner began her excellent run at the Los Angeles. Notably, she also broke the women's 5000m national record in Los Angeles last month with a time of 9:41.88s. This was her first title of the season.

The Indian steeplechaser will enter the Asian Games as one of the favorites. The Asian Games is all set to take place in Hangzhou. Parul Chaudhary will also represent India in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest and will be keen to finish at the top and make the country proud in Budapest as well.

Priti finishes 4th; misses bronze medal in a whisker

Priti also participated in the same Steeplechase race and was in contention for the medal. The Indian steeplechaser missed a bronze medal in a closely contested race with Japan's Reimi Yoshimura.

Initially, all four athletes were contesting for the gold medal. When Parul Chaudhary and Xu Shaungshuang raced past the Japanese star and India's Priti in the final moments of the race, the competition for the bronze medal became closer.

Both Yoshimura and Priti had a chance to create history for their country. However, in the end, Yoshimura finished a few milliseconds ahead of Priti. The Indian star ended with the time of 9:48.50s, while Reimi Yoshimura finished a few milliseconds ahead of her, with 9:48.48s.