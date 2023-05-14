Watch: Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates with 40m left to go to underscore Kip Keino Classic 200m domination

Sha'Carri Richardson dominated the track on Saturday, May 13, when she competed in the 200m at the Kip Keino Classic. The American sprinter put on a splendid display during the third stop of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour to clinch top honors.

After an impressive performance in the opening Diamond League event in Doha last week (100m), Richardson once again made her mark at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Competing in the 200m event, Richardson started strong and surged ahead with impressive speed. She took the lead before the final straight and looked unstoppable once she did. She even slowed down slightly as she began celebrating the win with almost 40m left to the finish line.

The video of Sha'carri Richardson sprinting to victory in the 200m at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi has been attached below:

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Sha'Carri Richardson is the moment as she wins the women's 200m at the



#ContinentalTourGold That celebrationSha'Carri Richardson is the moment as she wins the women's 200m at the @KipKeinoClassic in a 22.07 meeting record. That celebration 🔥Sha'Carri Richardson is the moment as she wins the women's 200m at the @KipKeinoClassic in a 22.07 meeting record.#ContinentalTourGold https://t.co/mNdGTWfiEW

Richardson won the race comfortably with a time of 22.07 seconds. This was her best time in 200m this season and she fell just short of surpassing her personal best time of 22.00 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson's compatriots complete 200m podium at Kip Keino Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson's compatriots Kyra Jefferson and Shannon Ray completed the podium in the 200m event at the Kip Keino Classic.

Jefferson finished in second place, with a time of 22.77 seconds — her best effort this season in 200m. Ray finished in third place with a time of 22.82 seconds.

Incidentally, an American also took top honors in the 100m event, as Twanisha Terry clinched victory with a time of 10.86 seconds. With the 2024 Paris Olympics fast approaching, these are huge results for the United States of America.

Kip Keino Classic 2023 - Women's 200m event final results

Sha' Carri Richardson (USA) : 22.07 Kyra Jefferson (USA) : 22.77 Shannon Ray (USA) : 22.82 Gina Bass (GAM) : 22.91 Ariali Martinez (POR) : 23.05 Imke Vervaet (BEL) : 23.21 Eunice Kadogo (KEN) : 24.46 Leni Shida (UGA) : 24.88

