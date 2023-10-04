[Watch] Tejaswin Shankar takes javelin throw advice from Neeraj Chopra for his decathlon event in Asian Games 2023

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar entered the record books on Tuesday (October 3) in the ongoing Asian Games 2023, breaking the national record in the gruelling 10-event discipline and securing the silver medal.

The 24-year-old accumulated 7666 points to finish second behind China's Sun Qihao (7816 points). Tejaswin broke the 12-year-old national record held by Bharatinder Singh - 7658 points - in men's decathlon en route to his silver.

The Delhi boy became only the second Indian decathlete to finish at the podium in the Asian Games after Vijay Singh Chauhan's gold in the 1974 edition in Tehran, Iran.

Javelin Throw was one of the 10 disciplines in the men's decathlon contest. Tejaswin Shankar asked Olympic and World medallist Neeraj Chopra for tips in the latter's primary event.

Chopra replied:

"The tip I will give is believe in yourself while throwing because the technique won't change in one day. Just throw it naturally."

Tejaswin eventually finished fifth in the javelin throw with a mark of 51.17 meters that fetched him 606 points. He was first in the Long Jump (903 points), High Jump (1002 points) and 400m (830 points) events.

Neeraj Chopra looks to defend gold in Asian Games

2020 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has enjoyed a spectacular rise over the last few years.

It all started for Neeraj in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta when he threw a massive 88.06m in his third attempt to bag his maiden gold medal at the continental competition. The attempt broke the Indian national record, which had earlier been set by Chopra himself.

Five years later, the star athlete has added other prestigious medals like Olympics and World Championships to his belt. He remains the favorite to add another Asian Games gold to his list of achievements at the ongoing event.