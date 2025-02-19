[WATCH] Two-time World Champion David Storl teaches shot put to Indians in Hindi using AI

Two-time world shot put champion David Storl has taken a groundbreaking initiative to coach aspiring Indian shot putters in Hindi using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Olympic silver medallist, who retired in February 2024, has embraced technology to break language barriers and provide technical training to Indian athletes who lack access to professional coaching.

David Storl, one of the greatest exponents of the glide technique, was overwhelmed by the number of messages he received from Indian athletes seeking guidance. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said:

“Last year, I started analyzing shot put techniques of athletes from all over the world. I recognized that many athletes from India were contacting me via Instagram because they had to prepare for a police test or a special event.”

He was surprised by the huge volume of requests. However, he understood why Indian athletes were reaching out. Unlike Germany, where athletes train in world-class stadiums and indoor facilities, Storl noticed that many Indians were practicing on open fields, grass patches, and even dirt tracks.

“When I started watching their videos, I started to understand why they needed help,” he said.

He also noted that many requests came from New Delhi and realized that several young athletes had no coach or proper guidance. Seeing their dedication, Storl felt inspired to contribute.

"I found it very motivating to see how much these athletes wanted to reach their goals and what they did for that. That was pretty cool. That’s also why I wanted to help out," Storl added.

David Storl’s AI-powered Hindi lessons for shot put

Initially, David Storl responded to athletes by providing feedback on their videos. However, he soon realized that explaining a complex event like a shot put remotely was challenging. This led him to develop a structured training program with his team at Velaasa, a US-based company specializing in Olympic sports apparel.

“We brainstormed over how to help these athletes, and the easiest way, we thought, was to make a video course that would explain the basics of shot put,” Storl said in the same interview.

Instead of producing content in English, he shot the videos in German and collaborated with his US partners to translate them into Hindi using AI. Before releasing them, he sought approval from Indian discus thrower Abhishek Chaudhary, whom he had met in Leipzig during an exposure tour.

The first set of videos focuses on the basics of the glide technique, which allows a thrower to generate forward momentum with proper leg positioning and explosive arm extension. Aspiring athletes can access these lessons for a fee and rewatch them over and over to refine their skills. In the next phase, Storl plans to personally analyze the clips sent by athletes and conduct online coaching sessions.

Storl believes AI will play a major role in shaping the future of coaching worldwide.

“AI will be a very important part of how coaching develops all over the world. Most importantly, it’s beneficial for athletes. When you watch videos on YouTube, the information isn’t completely clear. There is no explanation of how the technique works or what the key movement is. So that’s what I want to do: explain my sport and break it down so that young athletes have a strong foundation," he added.

Beyond coaching, David Storl sees this as an effort to preserve the glide technique, which is becoming less common in the sport.

“I want to ensure that glide does not die, by spreading it to far corners of the world,” David Storl concluded.

David Storl retired after an illustrious 15-year career, during which he won two World Championship titles and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Despite a herniated disc affecting his performance in recent years, he remained committed to the sport. Now, through AI-driven Hindi lessons, he is making sure that his expertise reaches young Indian throwers eager to make their mark.

