"We knew they will do some mischief, we are planning to lodge a protest" - Anju Bobby George slams biased Chinese officials at Asian Games 2023

Retired Indian athlete Anju Bobby George, who currently serves as the vice president of the Athletics Federation of India, has slammed the officiating at the 2023 Asian Games.

On Wednesday, October 4, faulty officiating was on display once again in Hangzhou, China, during the men's javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra's first throw was not registered as the officials blamed a technical error and forced him to re-take it.

Later, Kishore Kumar Jena's third attempt was wrongfully called a foul. This led to the 28-year-old protesting the decision, which was later overturned.

Anju minced no words when asked for her thoughts on the level of officiating seen at the quadrennial event. She clearly said that mistakes have been made by the officials at the event this year.

"It's not only with Neeraj. First day it happened with our walkers, second day it happened with our Jyothi. And yesterday it happened with our javelin thrower again. Annu Rani," she told reporters at the Asian Games.

"And today it happened with Jena and Neeraj. So this is not just the... I think they are purposefully doing this. And I am deeply saddened to see such kind of incidents are happening in Asian Games," she added.

The 2002 Asian Games long jump champion confirmed that they will lodge a protest against the officials very soon.

"Yes, we are planning to lodge a protest against the officials. Now the competition is over, we got gold and silver for Neeraj and Jena. Yesterday Annu Rani also got gold. But this [officiating] we cannot [accept]," she disclosed.

"Because we knew winning medals in China is very difficult. Even if we do better, they will do some mischief. And in front of everybody it happened," she added.

"I am extremely happy" - Anju Bobby George on India's performance in athletics at Asian Games 2023

All the controversies aside, Anju Bobby George expressed delight at the way India has performed in athletics at the 2023 Asian Games.

From Kiran Baliyan's bronze medal in the women's shot put to Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena's respective gold and silver medals in the men's javelin throw, Team India has picked up a rich haul of medals in athletics. Overall, India bettered their best-ever medal tally (75 at the 2018 Asian Games) in China and could add more to their name.

"[I am] extremely happy about all our athletes. At this Asian Games we are doing really well, especially in athletics now we won 29 medals. 30 was out prediction, [we are] one short [right now but] tomorrow we have one more event. And other events also. And 100 medals if we can touch, that will be something great," she expressed.