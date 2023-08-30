"We won't have that much pressure at the Asian Games" - Indian athlete Amoj Jacob

The Indian men's relay team scripted history in the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The men's 4x400m relay team comprising Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh became the first Indian men's relay team to qualify for the final of the World Championships.

On their way, they also thrashed the Asian record to finish second in their heat. In their maiden final, the team ended their campaign in the fifth spot.

After an impressive performance at the World Championships and also after breaking the Asian record of 2:59.51, Amoj Jacob is confident of a better performance at the Asian Games 2023.

Talking to ANI, the Indian athlete said that finishing fifth at the Championships was a morale booster, with the Asian Games around the corner. He also added that they won't have much pressure at the games after breaking the Asian record.

“It is a morale booster actually because the Asian Games are approaching. We have come fifth at the World level. So, we won’t have that much pressure at the Asian Games," he said.

PM Modi lauds Indian men's 4x400m relay team for reaching the World Championships final

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, congratulated the men's relay team for making it to the World Championships final. Amoj Jacob said that he was glad to see PM Modi's post.

“It feels great when the honourable Prime Minister tweets about us, writing about us. It feels like we exist and people know us and others have also tweeted so we are all very happy," Amoj Jacob said.

During the interview with ANI, Muhammed Anas said that the idea was to run as fast as they could and also make sure that the bar did not fall. He added that he wanted Amoj Jacob to just focus on his race rather than the result.

"Before I went to the starting line, I told Amoj that I would give you the bar as soon as possible. You just focus on your race and rest they will see. Just run and that’s why we made it over there," he said.

Anas also spoke about what went through his mind while grabbing the baton during the race. Anas added how he felt watching Rajesh Ramesh run with the baton and said that they are hoping for a medal in the Asian Games.

"I was so excited after seeing Rajesh, we were trying to motivate him. We hope for a medal at the Asian Games," he added.