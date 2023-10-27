"We all work hard" - Sha'Carri Richardson calls on fans to vote for World Athlete of the Year award

World champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has earned a well-deserved nomination for the World Athletics Awards 2023.

Richardson's remarkable achievements include clinching the 100-meter gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest in October. This is where she set a new championship record with a remarkable time of 10.65 seconds. Furthermore, she contributed to the US women's 4x100-meter relay team's victory, which clocked an impressive 41.03 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson's outstanding performances have secured her a spot as one of the 10 finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year award at the 2023 World Athletics Awards. She shares the prestigious nomination with other sports luminaries like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sifan Hassan, and Yulimar Rojas.

The voting process for the World Athletics Awards 2023 is open until November 15 and encompasses three categories: media, fans, and the World Athletics Family. Media voting will account for 50% of the final result, while fans and the World Athletics Family will each contribute 25%. Fans can cast their votes online through the World Athletics website and on various social media platforms.

Sha`Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Excited about her nomination, Richardson shared the news with her fans through her Instagram story, urging them to participate in the voting process. In a repost of the World Athletics announcement, she added a caption that exuded positivity:

"Still Growing. Still Glowing."

She also encouraged her supporters to engage in the voting process, emphasizing the hard work that all athletes put in:

"Like Post on @worldathletics to vote for your favorite athletes. We all work hard."

The winners of the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be revealed during an elegant ceremony in Monaco on December 4.

Sha'Carri Richardson is aiming to become the first American woman to clinch the Female Athlete of the Year award since Allyson Felix achieved the honor in 2012. Her remarkable journey and accomplishments have certainly put her in contention for this prestigious recognition.

Sha'Carri Richardson's thrilling day at F1 US Grand Prix

Sha'Carri Richardson is known for her incredible speed on the track and her passion for fast cars. The 23-year-old American sprinter was invited to the F1 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where she had the honor of presenting trophies to the race winners.

Richardson also took part in F1 activities, including using a simulator and visiting the pit lane. She shared her excitement and gratitude for her first F1 experience on her Instagram account.

Richardson posted multiple photos of herself at the event. In the caption, she expressed her enthusiasm and hinted that this was just the beginning of her involvement with Formula 1:

"The need for speed is real! My first @f1 and @f1academy experience is in the books, and it certainly won't be my last one."