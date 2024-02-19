We are working to host the Olympics in 2036: PM Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that the country is aiming to host major sporting events such as the Youth Olympics and Olympics in the future.

With this vision in mind, the country is setting big goals, said the Prime Minister. He was addressing the party leaders and supporters on the final day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention on Sunday at the Bharat Mandapam, during which he stated:

"India is setting big goals today... We are preparing for the Youth Olympics in 2029 (2030). We are working to host the Olympics in our country in 2036..."

Dakar, Senegal, is set to host the Summer Youth Olympics. Meanwhile, Gangwon, South Korea, played host to the Winter Youth Olympics this year from January 19 to February 1. Organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), this is a multi-sport event conducted for players between the 15 to 18-year age group.

Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11 this year. The IOC session was held in Mumbai last year, from October 15 to 17, which was the 141st edition.

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra played a key role by hailing India's right to host the 141st IOC session in February 2022. He remarked that this move came as a massive stepping stone towards major events coming in the country, with India making all possible efforts to host the 2030 Youth and 2036 Olympics.

"It means that it is a beginning or a stepping stone towards big events coming in India. We are going to make all our efforts to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympics in India. So, this is a stepping stone or beginning in that these are the people who take decisions.

India most probably is going to be the third-largest economy in the world in the next few years. So, these things do make a difference when they come and see the infrastructure. The growth and the 650 million youth of this country. It is going to make a big difference. I think India is going to become a sporting powerhouse in future and pretty soon." Narinder was quoted as saying by ANI.

India is gradually taking giant steps over the years as far as multi-sports events are concerned.

PM Modi, while speaking to the para-athletes contingent in Delhi after their campaign at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, termed the government "athletic-centric". He also added that the country is witnessing growth in terms of its sporting culture and as a "sporting society".

The Prime Minister also went on to say that India has gained the self-confidence to move forward.

"We are trying to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympics," he stated.

India created history by breaching the 100-medal mark for the first time in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games last year, claiming 107 and 111 medals respectively. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham also saw India winning 61 medals.

The country also registered its best-ever medal tallies in the Tokyo Olympics (7) and Paralympics (19) events held in 2021.