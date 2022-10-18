Wedding bells for Commonwealth Games silver medalist Avinash Sable not due until Paris 2024

India’s 28-year-old Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist, Avinash Sable, has put his wedding ceremony on hold until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“My focus is to run faster in the men’s 3000m steeplechase,” the Eugene World Athletics Championships finalist in steeplechase told Sportskeeda. “I want to achieve good results in the 2024 Olympic Games.”

The army versatile runner holds the national 3000m steeplechase record of 8:11.20, clocked on his way to winning silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in August.

Since his future goal is to further lower the national record in 2023, the plans to marry his long-time friend and international distance runner have been set aside for the time being.

“You can say I’m not mentally prepared to marry. I have to achieve extraordinary results on the track in the next two years,” Sable said on the sidelines of the Delhi half marathon held on Sunday.

He clocked 64 minutes to win first place in the Indian men’s category.

To prepare for the 2023 season, the national steeplechase record holder is expected to practice in the thin, clean air of Colorado Springs in the USA.

“There is good bunch of world class athletes at a training center run by coach Scott Simmons in Colorado Springs. Practicing with world class athletes has been quite productive this year,” Sable revealed. “There are lots of running trails for distance running in Colorado region.”

Simmons has been appointed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to oversee India’s long distance running project until 2024.

According to Sable, the abundance of competition in the USA is another big advantage.

“There are several weekly and monthly races for all levels of athletes in the USA. It enables the athlete to evaluate training and become competitive sharp,” the Tokyo Olympian added.

In May this year, Sable too got a chance to compete in men’s 5000m track race. He improved the three decades old national men’s 5000m time of 13:29.70.

“I was able to clock 13:25.65 in the 5000m race in the USA because the field was competitive. While in India, there is no one to push me,” the 28-year-old said.

After winning silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Sable took a break to attend felicitation functions and his training was temporarily disrupted. Even on a bad day, Sable has enough endurance to outclass the best Indian in the 21km. He displayed his prowess on Sunday during the Delhi half marathon.

“Honestly, I didn’t practice much for 21km,” he said. “But was fit enough to clock 64 minutes for the 21km and win first prize of ₹3.5 lakh.”

Sable is expected to start his 2023 season with a race in Europe or the USA in May or June. He is also eagerly looking forward to the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships starting August 19 in Hungary.

“The final race of the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships didn’t go on expected lines,” Sable said. “Eugene was a good learning lesson. So, Budapest will be a good platform to make amends.”

