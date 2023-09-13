“What are you doing here? This is an NBA conversation” - Noah Lyles hits back at Drake for getting involved in a discussion about basketball

Noah Lyles has responded after Drake spoke about the American sprinter's views on basketball players.

At the post-race press conference in Budapest, Lyles stirred controversy when he questioned why NBA players call themselves the world champions considering they do not play in a global league.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States?" he said.

"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times – but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA," he added.

Lyles received backlash from many NBA stars, fans, and even TV personalities. Among those who responded to his comment was Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake.

Drake disagreed with Lyles' statement. He took to social media and said:

"He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before...now the whole league doesn't rate u."

Lyles responded to Drake's comments by stating that the topic has finally sparked widespread discussions and opinions and that he has been vocal about his views for a long time.

"It's just a situation where they finally decided to listen. I've been saying—the whole world, truly, has been saying that for years. It's just this time they paid attention, and had an opinion," he said a recent interview with GQ Sports.

The 26-year-old also questioned why Drake was getting involved in the discussion as he isn't an athlete.

"There are a bunch of funny things that come from it, like having Drake notice it. Like, Drake, what are you doing here? Go back home. This is an NBA conversation," he added.

Noah Lyles' comments on NBA gains traction after Team USA's loss at FIBA World Cup 2023

Noah Lyles after winning the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Noah Lyles' comment on NBA players gained traction after the USA's basketball team's loss at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In a fierce match, Team USA lost to Germany with a final scoreline of 113-111 at the World Cup semifinals in Manila Phillippines.

Lyles further drew attention after liking memes on social media that trolled the USA team's loss.

Despite his perceived negative comments on NBA players, Lyles has expressed deep appreciation for the sport. He said (via basketballinsiders):

"To be honest, I truly think the NBA is the best. That was never the doubt. But, there is a level of not understanding the two sides of sports. There's the national side and there's the world side, and you can't have the world championship title without facing the rest of the world."

Noah Lyles is of the view that there are two sides to sports, and that one cannot call themselves world champions without competing against teams from different countries around the world.