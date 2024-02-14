Noah Lyles, reigning world champion in the 100 and 200m, will next wow fans with his speed at the USATF Indoor Championships in the 60m sprint. The event is scheduled to be held in Albuquerque on February 16-17 and will feature some amazing competition.

The USATF Indoor Championships are where the American team for the 2024 World Indoor Championships will be chosen, and Lyles, by his own admission, is eager to make the cut for Glasgow. The sprinter will be on track on the 17th, competing between 2:00 - 4:00 PM MT.

While Lyles is a specialist in the 200m, he has proven time and again that he can adapt well to shorter distances as well. Other than his 100m World Championships gold last year, the 26-year-old has also impressed in the 60m. Just a handful of days ago, he clocked a stunning personal best and world lead time of 6.44 seconds to clinch the win in the 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Fresh off of that win, Noah Lyles confirmed his intentions of making the American team for the World Indoor Championships, telling media after the race:

“It's definitely on the agenda, it was on the agenda earlier, but I just solidified that I'm going to be going. That's the only team I haven't made. Now let’s go out there and get a world indoor medal in Glasgow.”

Even though unexpected, it certainly looks likely that the Olympian will make the team for Glasgow. For reference, the winner of the 60m sprint at 2023’s USATF Indoor Championships, J.T Smith, had run a 6.53 for his gold.

Additionally, defending World Indoor Champion of the 60m, Marcell Jacobs, had clinched the win in 2022 on the back of a 6.41, which is just 0.03 seconds faster than Noah Lyles' performance in Boston.

Noah Lyles is gunning for world records in 2024

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles has plenty of big targets set for himself this year. In an interview with French sports magazine L'Équipe in 2023, the American had caused a big stir by announcing that he intended to walk out of Paris a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

While some might think that's a big enough goal to keep you occupied for a while, the same can't be said for Lyles. The world champion has now also announced his intentions to crack world records in every event he participates in.

“Every event I touch a world record needs to be broken. I get to choose the time so stop asking me,” he told World Athletics: Inside Track in an interview.