"What a start to the day" - India's Yogesh Kathuniya rises to bag the silver medal in discus throw at the Paralympics

India started off their Day 7 at the Paralympics with a silver medal in athletics. This time it was discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who brought glory to the country. The Indian delivered a season-best performance to bag a silver medal at the Paralympics.

Yogesh broke his own personal best three times at the event. However, it was his final attempt that sealed the silver medal for India.

A great start to the day for India 🇮🇳



After Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya bags a medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics.



It’s a silver in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 final 🤩



Congratulations 👏👏#IND #Praise4Para #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/KXS0SLdzXJ — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 30, 2021

Yogesh Kathuniya made only three legal attempts in the F52 discus throw competition. However, the Indian needed only those to make an impact. It was his brilliant throw of 44.38 meters that helped him get to the gold medal position. Yogesh knew that there was still a while before he could celebrate, as some world-class throwers were to come later in the competition.

The Indian was third in a line of 8 throwers and had to wait for a long time to confirm his medal. He was all set to bag the gold medal until the 7th thrower came in. Claudiney Santos proved to be too good on the day, as the ace thrower recorded a Paralympic record of 45.59 meters. However, the Indian's brilliance did help him get to the silver medal.

Twitter reacts to Yogesh Kathuniya's silver medal at the Paralympics

Yogesh Kathuniya was regarded as one of the favorites to win a medal at the Paralympics. Competing against a stacked line of athletes, the Indian was composed and delivered when it mattered the most.

His silver brought in India's 4th medal at the Paralympics 2021. After a stellar performance by the contingent on Super Sunday, there were a lot of expectations from the athletes today. Yogesh's silver started the day on a high, and Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him on a stellar performance.

#TokyoParalympics:

Second Medal of the day. #YogeshKathuniya bags Silver Medal for India in Men's Discus Throw (F56). @YogeshKathuniya @ParalympicIndia — SHIKHAR BHARDWAJ (@shikhar__08) August 30, 2021

YOGESH KATHUNIYA wins Silver in the Men's Discus throw ! He threw 44.38, his Season best in the event.#ParaAthletics #Ind https://t.co/G01lUGQA1q — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) August 30, 2021

Silver for Yogesh Kathuniya in Disvuss throw F56 Category #ParaAthletics #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/5T02eSJbFy — Anmol Kakkar (@Anmolkakkar27) August 30, 2021

As it stands , Yogesh Kathuniya is expected to take the #silver in men's discuss throw (F56) final .

He was overtaken by Brazilian gold medallist Batista dos Santos .#TokyoParalympics #Tokyo2020 — Mainak (@agent_hillfiger) August 30, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Batista dos Santos of #BRA - the world-record holder +🥇medallist from Rio 2016 - has overtaken Yogesh Kathuniya.



The medal is assured for the #IND -🥈/🥉will depend on the final competitor from #GRE #DiscusThrow | #Athletics #TeamIndia — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021

Congrats!!



Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Praise4Para — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 30, 2021

And more good news.. Yogesh Kathuniya has won a silver medal in discus throw F56 at the Tokyo #Paralympics — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) August 30, 2021

#IND, we have another medal announcement to wake up to! ☀️🌞



Yogesh Kathuniya has just bagged the #Silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56 with a splendid 44.38m throw! 😯😯 what a day 2 medals already at the start of the day#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics — Vivek gaurav (@keviv_gauravv) August 30, 2021

YOGESH KATHUNIYA IS A PARALYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST!



WHAT A START TO THE DAY!! KEEP THEM COMING!!! https://t.co/oT8os1nOsS — Desmond Mathias (@dezmathias) August 30, 2021

#DiscusThrow | #Athletics



🥈for Yogesh Kathuniya!



Second medal of the day for #IND



If Vinod Kumar’s🥉from Sunday (pending review atm) holds, it means #TeamIndia have FIVE medals at #Tokyo2020 - making it India’s most successful #Paralympics campaign ever! pic.twitter.com/Avdjf9Rrw6 — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021

India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.#Paralympics #ParaAthletics #Tokyoparalympics2020 — Surender Singh 🇮🇳 (@SurenderVickys) August 30, 2021

Edited by Prem Deshpande