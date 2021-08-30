"What a start to the day" - India's Yogesh Kathuniya rises to bag the silver medal in discus throw at the Paralympics

India started off their Day 7 at the Paralympics with a silver medal in athletics. This time it was discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who brought glory to the country. The Indian delivered a season-best performance to bag a silver medal at the Paralympics.
Yogesh broke his own personal best three times at the event. However, it was his final attempt that sealed the silver medal for India.
Yogesh Kathuniya made only three legal attempts in the F52 discus throw competition. However, the Indian needed only those to make an impact. It was his brilliant throw of 44.38 meters that helped him get to the gold medal position. Yogesh knew that there was still a while before he could celebrate, as some world-class throwers were to come later in the competition.
The Indian was third in a line of 8 throwers and had to wait for a long time to confirm his medal. He was all set to bag the gold medal until the 7th thrower came in. Claudiney Santos proved to be too good on the day, as the ace thrower recorded a Paralympic record of 45.59 meters. However, the Indian's brilliance did help him get to the silver medal.
Twitter reacts to Yogesh Kathuniya's silver medal at the Paralympics
Yogesh Kathuniya was regarded as one of the favorites to win a medal at the Paralympics. Competing against a stacked line of athletes, the Indian was composed and delivered when it mattered the most.
His silver brought in India's 4th medal at the Paralympics 2021. After a stellar performance by the contingent on Super Sunday, there were a lot of expectations from the athletes today. Yogesh's silver started the day on a high, and Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him on a stellar performance.