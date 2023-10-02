Who is Ancy Sojan? Know all about the Asian Games 2023 silver medallist

Ancy Sojan Edappilly etched her name in history by winning the silver medal in the women's long jump at the 2023 Asian Games on Monday, October 2.

Ancy began with a 6.13-meter jump and followed it with efforts of 6.49 meters and 6.56 meters, which was her personal best. After registering 6.30 meters in her fourth attempt, the next try saw her hit the 6.63-meter mark to clinch the silver medal.

It was a commendable performance from the 22-year-old, who beat her more accomplished rivals like Sumire Hata (6.97 meters - season's best) and compatriot Shaili Singh (6.76 meters - season's best) to the podium.

Who is Ancy Sojan?

Ancy Sojan, who was born on March 1, 2001, hails from Thrissur in the southern state of Kerala in India. She has sporting roots in her family, with her father Sojan E. T. once a budding athlete. At the Central UP School in Trissur, he was also a classmate of Olympian Purukottam Ramachandran, who competed in the men's 4×400 meters relay at the 2000 Olympic Games.

While her father could not pursue his sporting dreams on the track and became an auto driver to make ends meet, he has worked hard to ensure Ancy gets to achieve success as an athlete.

The 22-year-old stood out with her performances in the field from a young age. She broke the national Under-21 long jump record with a distance of 6.36 meters at the Khelo India Youth Games. In all, she won four gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games — in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, and the 4x100 meters relay events.

The women’s long jumper also clinched the silver medals at the National Federation Cup and the Indian Grand Prix in May with a distance of 6.35 meters. On her 21st birthday, she took home the gold medal at the Indian Open Jumps Competitions with a 6.51-meter effort and followed it by taking top honors (6.55 meters) at the Indian Grand Prix.

Most recently, Ancy achieved her biggest sporting success to date by winning the silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.