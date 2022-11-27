Who is Azea Augustama? Former Olympian allegedly arrested for planning mass shooting at a Florida gym

Azea Augustama is a former Olympic boxer who was arrested on Tuesday on allegations of planning to commit a mass shooting at a gym in Miami.

Reportedly, Augustama was taken into police custody after he was caught making a deposit for an AK-47 rifle at a pawn shop.

Augustama is a Haitian boxer who represented his country at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He is a former light heavyweight boxer who won a bronze medal in the second Americas qualifier.

Azea Augustama with the AK-47 (Image via Youtube/NBC Miami)

Augustama won the National Golden Gloves in 2008 and has had 18 professional wins in his boxing career. He only lost two matches: one against Russian boxer Denis Grachev in 2011 and the other against Edwin Rodriguez in 2014.

Augustama made his debut on April 24, 2009, in a match against Ousman McClain, an American boxer, at the Orbit Room in Michigan. In the RTD match, he defeated his opponent by a score of 1-0.

Early life and professional career of Azea Augustama

Azea Augustama was born on August 2, 1983, in Haiti. He is the second of two siblings. It is important to note that his older brother, Emmanuel, and younger brother, Elie, are also boxers.

Besides boxing, Azea Augustama worked for a construction company along with his brothers and father.

The Augustama family lived in Haiti before moving to Florida in 1990, and there, Azea was introduced to boxing. He used to fight at local events in Florida and won the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions as a non-citizen in 2008.

After making his professional debut in 2009, Azea Augustama competed at the Farm Bureau Building in Indianapolis against Ronald Garr and won the match with a record of 2-0.

Augustama's winning streak continued until 2011 when he lost to Denis Grachev at the Magic City Casino in Miami by 9-1.

Augustama then went on to compete at the Magic City Casino in Miami against JC Peterson and won the match. The boxer subsequently remained undefeated until 2014, when he took on Edwin Rodriguez and lost by a score of 17-2.

He fought his last match against Andy Perez at the Karibe Convention Center in Petion-Ville, Haiti, on November 8, 2014, and won by a score of 18-2.

It is important to note that Azea Augustama was charged with two felony counts and was recently arrested. As per the reports, he was arrested for threatening to kill people and issuing written threats to commit mass shootings.

According to the Herald, Augustama was working at the BOXR gym in Miami, where he trained people. However, his membership was revoked following his arguments with the facility. The former boxer then called the police to get his belongings from the gym and later posted a picture threatening people on his Instagram account.

Augustama wrote in his caption that he was looking for an actual shooting and then drove to a pawn shop to put a deposit on an AK-47. However, he was arrested by the police before he could take possession of the gun.

