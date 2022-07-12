Who is Kim Glass? Former Olympic silver medalist’s face fractured after assault by unknown man

Former American Olympian Kim Glass was violently assaulted on Monday in Los Angeles. According to ESPN, the assault resulted in multiple fractures to her face.

The former silver medalist was attacked, but the man, identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, is relatively unknown.

Glass was leaving for lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run towards her with an unknown object in his hand. Tesfamarian was not exactly close to Glass when he threw the object, something she believes may have been a metal pipe or bolt, at her.

She posted to her Instagram story about the assault, saying:

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes. It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all."

According to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson, Tesfamariam was arrested on "suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon." He is currently being held without bail.

Glass posted some gruesome videos of the attack with a badly swollen eye and a damaged nose. However, she does not believe her vision will be impaired by the attack.

She finished her videos by saying:

"Just be safe out there. You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."

Glass appears to be okay now and has received some facial stitches to help stop the damage from getting worse.

Kim Glass, former Olympic volleyball player

The athlete made her first Olympic appearance in 2008, during the Beijing Olympics. It was there that she helped Team USA to win a silver medal, which is her only Olympic medal at the time.

She and her team took home a medal at the 2007 World Championships in Japan. They finished third en route to a bronze medal.

Glass won gold in 2011 at the Grand Prix in Macau as well as the NORCECA Championships in the same year in Caguas.

Kim Glass took a photoshoot. (Image via The Daily Voic)

Her only other medal is a bronze from the Pan-American Cup in Ciudad Juarez in 2011.

2008 remains her only Olympic appearance to date. Right now, she's coaching volleyball. Her Instagram bio says she is a fitness trainer too.

She has played for many different volleyball clubs, most notably the Azerbaijani women's volleyball club.

She played collegiately for the University of Arizona from 2002 to 2006 before landing in international competitions the following year.

