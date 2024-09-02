Who is Rinku? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Indian para javelin thrower Rinku Hooda is poised to showcase his talent at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He competes in the F46 javelin throw category. Rinku previously competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, where he demonstrated his potential by finishing fifth.

His journey to the Paralympics is a remarkable story of resilience and determination. Born on January 1, 1999, in a small village on the outskirts of Rohtak, Haryana, he faced a life-altering accident as a young boy, losing his left arm in an incident.

Despite this setback, he found solace and strength in sports, particularly in javelin throw, thanks to the encouragement of fellow para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha. With the support of the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), Rinku has risen from his humble beginnings to become one of India's leading para-athletes.

Rinku's career in brief

Rinku's early life was marked by challenges, but it was also where his passion for javelin throw began. Growing up in Rohtak, Haryana, he was introduced to the sport by Amit Kumar Saroha, a fellow Indian para-athlete who recognized his potential.

His first major international exposure came at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, where he competed in the F46 javelin throw event alongside Indian legend Devendra Jhajharia, a gold medalist from the 2004 Paralympics.

At just 17 years old, he managed to finish in fifth place with a personal best throw of 54.39 meters, showcasing his potential on the global stage.

Since then, Rinku has continued to improve, setting new personal bests and consistently ranking among the top competitors in his category.

In 2017, Rinku won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, setting the stage for future success. His performance at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earned him a silver medal, further establishing him as one of the top para-javelin throwers in the world.

His performance at the 2023 Asian Para Games in China was equally impressive, where he won a silver medal with a record-breaking throw of 67.08 meters. In March 2024, he secured a gold medal at the 22nd National Para Athletics Championships in Bambolim, Goa.

In May 2024, he won the silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe, Japan. This performance not only earned him a place at the Paris 2024 Paralympics but also established his reputation as a formidable competitor in the F46 category.

