Who is Sandip Sanjay Sargar? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Sandip Sanjay Sargar, a rising star in Indian para-athletics, is set to represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Competing in the men's javelin throw F64 event, Sandip is one of the key athletes in India's largest-ever Paralympic contingent, which comprises 84 para-athletes.

India's para-athletes have been performing remarkably on the global stage. Having narrowly missed out on competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he was listed as a reserve, Sandip Sanjay Sargar has since made significant strides in his career. His recent performances make him a strong contender in Paris, and he will be determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Sandip Sanjay Sargar's career in brief

Sandip's journey in para-athletics has been marked by perseverance. In 2021, when he was named a reserve for the Tokyo Paralympics, it came as a major setback for the para-athlete. However, he took it as motivation to do better and continued to work hard, and in June 2022, his efforts were rewarded when he bagged a gold medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis. This victory was a significant breakthrough, marking his arrival on the international stage.

Building on his success in Tunis, Sandip continued to demonstrate his prowess in javelin throwing. In 2023, he represented India at the FAZZA World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, where he finished just outside the podium in fourth place. Undeterred by this result, Sandip came back stronger, clinching a gold medal at the 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. These achievements marked his reputation as one of India's top para-athletes in his category.

In 2024, Sandip participated in the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, where he secured a fifth-place finish. While this result may not have ended in a podium finish, it was significant, as it earned him a quota place for the Paris Paralympics. Sandip's determination and consistent performance throughout the years have paid off, culminating in his selection for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), an organization dedicated to helping Indian athletes achieve international success, has supported Sandip Sanjay Sargar. With OGQ's backing, Sandip has been able to access the resources and training necessary to compete at the highest level.

As he prepares to compete in Paris, Sandip will not only aim for personal success but also contribute to India's overall medal tally, which is expected to surpass the 19 medals won at the Tokyo Paralympics.

