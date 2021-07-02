Who will replace Sha'Carri Richardson in the US Olympic team if she is banned for Marijuana usage?

The fastest woman in the US team, Sha'Carri Richardson, is likely to miss the Tokyo Olympics. Her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified as she tested positive for a banned substance - marijuana.

It is a big setback for the US Olympic team. Sha'Carri Richardson was amongst the favorites to bag an Olympic medal in the women’s 100m event.

The 21-year-old has reportedly tested positive for marijuana and could potentially serve a one to three-month suspension. But the short ban will only stand if Sha'Carri Richardson can prove the drug was used outside competition and not as a performance-enhancing dose.

If she fails to prove her innocence, then as per the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) updated banned substance list, she could face a lengthy suspension extending up to four years. The test was carried out at the US Olympic Trials 2021.

With Sha'Carri Richardson likely to be ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics, who will be her replacement in the US Olympic team?

Jenna Prandini will be Sha'Carri Richardson's possible replacement for Tokyo

Sha'Carri Richardson clocked 10.86 at the US Olympic trials, the second fastest time this year. However, with the performance disqualified, it is understood Jenna Prandini will replace Richardson. Prandini qualified for the relay team after she clocked 11.11 at the US Olympic Trials.

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 7

It would also mean Aleia Hobbs, who finished seventh, would now be considered for the relay team. She clocked 11.20 at the US Olympic Trials 2021.

Who is Jenna Prandini?

Jenna Prandini, although now known for her sprinting, had started her career as a jumper. She is the 2014 NCAA long jump champion with a distance of 6.55m. The following year, she won the 100m NCAA Division 1 title.

Jenna Prandini is the second female to win the NCAA 100m and USA National Outdoor 200m in the same year.

She represented the US at the 2016 Olympics where she finished 10th.

Here are the results from the US Olympic Trials 2021:

Women’s 100m US Olympic Trials 2021 Results

1. Sha'Carri Richardson — 10.86 (Disqualified)

2. Javianne Oliver — 10.99

3. Teahna Daniels — 11.03

4. Jenna Prandini — 11.11 (qualifies for relay)

5. Gabby Thomas — 11.15 (qualifies for relay)

6. English Gardner — 11.16 (qualifies for relay)

