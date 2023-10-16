World Athletics awaiting a report from the Athletics Federation of India about the Delhi meet where athletes evaded dope-tests

In a previously unseen incident, troves of athletes skipped the final day of the Delhi State Athletics Championships last month after the National Anti-Doping Agency sent surprise testers.

Only one participant remained in the men's 100m final and boys under-16 hammer throw event, while only three athletes ran the boys under-20 100m sprint.

The president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, is now awaiting a report from the Athletics Federation of India about this incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Coe said,

"I am waiting for a report on that, as is the AIU. I was traveling at the end of the season so I am waiting for a report from the Indian federation."

According to Coe, World Athletics has invested a large sum of money in the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) and takes matters of cheating very seriously.

"People now recognise that we take it extremely seriously, our testing systems are sounder and more extensive than they’ve ever been. We have spent more than $8 million a year on the AIU, so people know we are very serious about maintaining the highest reputation. Cheating is non-negotiable."

On September 26th, over half the athletes participating in the Delhi State Athletics Championships decided to skip the finals day, after it was announced that testers from NADA would be present at the event.

The NADA sent testers to the tournament after a video of used syringes in the bathroom was purported.

With India placed second in the list of doping violations, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency, it remains to be seen what action the NADA takes against athletes who skipped their possible dope tests.

Lalit Kumar runs alone in men's 100m finals

After the news of dope-testers coming to the competition reached the Delhi State Athletics Championships, only Lalit Kumar lined up for the men's 100m final. Kumar, who was previously certain that he wouldn't be making the podium this time around, was suddenly assured of a gold.

Speaking to the Indian Express about his fellow runners disappearing into the wind, Lalit said,

"I was really looking forward to running against the best athletes, but nobody turned up. Everyone was scared of getting tested. As an athlete, I feel very hurt and let down."

Although singular runners don't usually get medals, Delhi Athletics Association secretary Sandeep Mehta stated that given the fact that Lalit ran his heats fairly, he would be getting his certificate and medal despite the lack of competition.

“I had a word with the association. It’s not Lalit’s fault that didn’t have any competitor who ran along with him. He has run in the heats fairly. He will get his medal and certificate in the next few days,” Mehta said