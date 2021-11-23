World Athletics Awards 2021: Ryan Crouser, Mondo Duplantis amongst five finalists announced for World Male Athlete of Year

With nine days to go for the World Male Athlete of the Year award, World Athletics announced the five finalists.

Two-time Olympic medalist Ryan Crouser (shot put) was amongst the five athletes announced for the World Athletics Awards 2021. He is joined by Tokyo Games champion Mondo Duplantis (pole vault).

The five athletes represent five countries from three National Federations. They were shortlisted on the basis of their exceptional performance in their respective disciplines this year, including the Olympics and Diamond Leagues.

World Athletics Awards 2021 Finalists

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda): The middle-distance runner is the current 5000m champion. He also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 10,000m and currently holds the world record for two miles. He ran two miles (3.21 km) in 8:09.55 secs.

Ryan Crouser (USA): He is the Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion. The American athletics great has been undefeated this year and holds shot put records for indoor and outdoor events.

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden): The Swedish pole vaulter has been competing in his own league for some time now. Mondo Duplantis is chasing an elusive 6.19m world record. He came close to breaking it at the Brussels Diamond League in September. While the record continues to evade him, Duplantis dominated the Tokyo Olympics and Diamond League – he is the defending champion.

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya): The legendary marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has been in fine form this season. He won the Olympic gold in Tokyo by finishing with the largest margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972 – winner of the Enschede Marathon.

Karsten Warholm (Norway): The Norwegian athletics great is the 400m hurdles Olympic and Diamond League champion. He also holds the world record in the event.

Voting procedure for World Athletics Awards 2021

A three-way voting process determined the finalists for the World Athletics Awards 2021.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email. Meanwhile, fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result. Meanwhile, the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final results.

The voting process closed on 6 November.

Male and Female World Athletes of the Year will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021. The event will be held virtually on 1 December.

Edited by Aditya Singh