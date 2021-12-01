World Athletics Awards: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Karsten Warholm, Anju Bobby George win awards

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway have been named World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2021.

Thompson-Herah produced one of the finest sprint seasons in history this year. She retained her 100m and 200m Olympic titles in Tokyo and added a third gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

On top of her Olympic triple, Thompson-Herah also clocked world-leading times of 10.54s and 21.53s over 100m and 200m respectively. She moved to second on the world all-time list and came within touching distance of the long-standing world record.

Read: 2022 Diamond League to start in Doha in May

Warholm uncorked one of the most remarkable performances in athletics history. This is when he stormed to gold in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

He had already broken the world record with 46.70s in Oslo in the lead-up to the Games. Warholm then exceeded all expectations in Tokyo to claim gold in a stunning world record of 45.94s. In a race of incredible depth, the top three athletes finished inside the pre-2021 world record.

Anju Bobby George wins Woman of the Year award

India's Anju Bobby George won the Woman of the Year Award. The former international long jump star is actively involved in the sport. In 2016, Anju Bobby George opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U-20 medallist.

Also read: Russian Sports Minister hopes World Athletics ban will lift in 2022

Anju Bobby George is also a constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation. The athlete also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport.

Other World Athletics award winners

Athing Mu has been named as the Female Rising Star while Erriyon Knighton has been named as the Male Rising Star.

Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi were awarded the Inspiration Award. The duo were awarded for the act of respect and sportsmanship between two friends at the Tokyo Olympics, when they shared the gold medal at the Olympics.

Bobby Kersee of the USA won the Coaching Achievement Award. He has coached Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin, who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The President's Award went to Peter Diamond, Executive Vice President of NBC Olympic programming.

Ryan Pierse won the Jean-Pierre Durand World Athletics Photograph of the Year award. He won it through a photograph of the women’s high jump qualifying at the Tokyo Olympic Games

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Jacob Kiplimo sets new world record at Lisbon Half Marathon

Edited by Aditya Singh