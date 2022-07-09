World Athletics Championships 2022: After month-long training in Colorado Springs, Parul Chaudhary is ready to make an impression in Eugene

India’s international distance runner Parul Chaudhary will compete in women’s 5000m and 3000m steeplechase events at the Eugene World Athletics Championships starting July 15.

The 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh exuded confidence of excelling in both the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase. Parul, camping here in Colorado Springs since June, said her main focus will be the 3000m steeplechase.

She has qualified for both 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events through the world ranking points system.

“The journey to make the cut for the World Championships has been tough,” Parul said after her Friday training session here at the Mesa Ridge High School campus.

Earlier this month, Parul broke the national women’s 3000m record in Los Angeles. “Good performance has given a big boost to my confidence,” she added. Parul covered the 3000m in 8 minutes and 57.19 seconds to become the first Indian woman to go sub-nine minutes in the event.

Jaiveer Singh, the Indian coach here in Colorado Springs, said:

“Going by Parul’s Friday track workout, she should be able to make a big impression at the Eugene World Athletics Championships starting next week in Oregon."

Other competitors at the World Athletics Championships 2022

The official start list will be available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships that will start on July 15.

As per the entry list published by World Athletics on its website, Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi's name is missing from the women’s 200m event.

Several Indian athletes, including long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, are currently in Chula Vista and will reach Eugene on July 13.

Meanwhile, Allyson Felix of the USA, the most celebrated sprinter in World Athletics Championships history, is expected to hang her spikes after the Eugene competition. Allyson has 18 World Championships medals, 13 of them gold, three silver, and two bronze. She will compete in the mixed 4x400m squad.

According to the World Athletics entry list, the Australian team features the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships. Kelly Ruddick, 49, will compete in the 35km race walk, while 17-year-old Claudia Hollingsworth will feature in the 800m race.

Indian team for the World Athletics Championships 2022

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), MP Jabir (400m hurdles), Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees (all long jump), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shotput), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (javelin throw), Sandeep Kumar (20km walk), Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal. Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay).

Women: S Dhanalakshmi (200m), Aishwarya Mishra (400m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m and 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km walk race).

