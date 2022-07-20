World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary in action on July 21, India schedule and live streaming details

Javelin thrower Annu Rani and runner Parul Chaudhary will be in action in their respective events at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 21 (IST).

Chaudhary will be participating in the women's 5,000m event while Rani will be gunning to send the spear as far as possible to get closer to finishing on the podium.

This will be Chaudhary's second event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022. She competed in the women's 3,000m Steeplechase event on the third day of the event. The Indian recorded her personal best with a timing of 9:38.09s on Saturday, but failed to make it to the final.

Although she finished 12th in her heats, Chaudhary improved her previous best effort of 9:38.29s, which she clocked in Thiruvananthapuram in March earlier this year.

Indian athletes' schedule on July 21 at WAC

Only two Indians will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 21 (IST). The events will take place on the afternoon of July 20 in Eugene.

Women's 5,000m - Parul Chaudhary - 05:20 am (IST).

Women's Javelin Throw qualifiers - Annu Rani - 05:20am (IST).

Parul Chaudhary will be in action in Heat 2 while Annu Rani has been placed in Group B qualifiers.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Live streaming details

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

India are still looking for their first medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to make it to the World Championships long jump final. She was also the first and only Indian athlete to win a medal, picking up bronze at the 2003 edition in Paris.

