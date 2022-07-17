World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 3 Results: Long Jumper M Sreeshankar finishes seventh; Parul Chaudhary registers personal best

India's only hope on the third day, Murali Sreeshankar, finished seventh in the men's long jump finals at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC 2022) at Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, on Sunday (July 17).
With three valid attempts out of six, the youngster managed to finish inside the top eight with his first jump of 7.96m being his best attempt. This is the best-ever effort by an Indian man in the long jump at the mega event so far.
Sreeshankar became the first Indian men's long jumper to qualify for the World Athletics Championships finals with a best attempt of exactly 8m on Saturday.
The legendary Indian long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to make it to the World Championships long jump finals and was also the first and only athlete to win a medal—bronze medal in the 2003 edition in Paris.
Sreeshankar's 8.36m is the joint second-best effort this season. He, along with 2021 Tokyo champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Swiss jumper Simon Ehammer’s 8.45m leap topped the season chart.
China’s Jianan Wang clinched the men’s long jump gold medal in his last attempt, leaving behind Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.32m) of Greece with a massive 8.36m jump in the men's long jump finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland's Simon Ehammer (8.16m) settled for a bronze.
Meanwhile, Jabir MP finished seventh in the men's 400m hurdles with a timing of 50.76s. He marked the end of his campaign at the event, following a substandard effort, below his own personal best of 49.13s(SB - 49.76).
India's Parul Chaudhary registers personal best at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Parul Chaudhary was only high on a disappointing third day of the 2022 World Athletics Championships for the Indian camp.
She recorded her personal best in the women's 3000m Steeplechase event with a timing of 9:38.09s on Saturday, but failed to make it to the finals.
Although she finished 12th in her heats, Parul has outdone herself, improving her previous best effort of 9:38.29s that she clocked in Thiruvananthapuram in March earlier this year.