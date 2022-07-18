World Athletics Championships 2022: India’s star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar fails to take off in Eugene’s weather

India’s Tokyo Olympian and national record holder in men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar, failed to tackle Eugene’s chilly weather on Saturday evening during the final of the men’s long jump competition at the World Athletics Championships.

This was despite the fact that the Indian contingent for the Eugene World Athletics Championships went to Chula Vista for two weeks to acclimatize to local weather conditions and time zones.

After finishing seventh in the field of 12 finalists, the 22-year-old complained of chilly weather during the medal round.

“I wasn’t able to adapt to the situation. It was chilly and my body wasn’t responding,” Sreeshankar said in a post-event interaction with Sportskeeda.

Weather and nerves combine to derail Murali Sreeshankar's bid

Olympic Khel @OlympicKhel



Murali Sreeshankar of makes his way into the medal round of the men's long jump with an effort of 8.00m in the qualification.



Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees fail to make the cut.



#WCHOregon22 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠!Murali Sreeshankar ofmakes his way into the medal round of the men's long jump with an effort of 8.00m in the qualification.Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees fail to make the cut. 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠! Murali Sreeshankar of 🇮🇳 makes his way into the medal round of the men's long jump with an effort of 8.00m in the qualification.Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees fail to make the cut.#WCHOregon22 https://t.co/xvIXAfR4v5

With an opening jump of 7.96m, the Indian athlete was atop the field. However, as the competition progressed, Murali Sreeshankar couldn’t steady himself during the take-off, which eventually spoiled his flight and landing in the jumping pit.

He looked nervous on the giant screen at Hayward Field, but denied that he wilted under pressure.

“There was no pressure at all. The only thing that troubled me was the chilly weather during the competition. I couldn’t keep myself warm and wasn’t able to come close to my personal best of 8.36m."

Of the three preliminary jumps, his first jump was 7.96m, while the second and third were no mark as he overstepped the take-off board.

Sreeshankar’s opening jump did give him a chance to stay in the top eight and further steady take-off but he bowed under pressure to repeat his personal best. Sreeshankar’s performance further went down in the final three attempts.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏽



#IndianSports #Athletics 🏟 India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in the Men's Long Jump Final at the #WorldAthletics Championships 2022. He made a best jump of 7.96m India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in the Men's Long Jump Final at the #WorldAthletics Championships 2022. He made a best jump of 7.96m 👏🏽🇮🇳 #IndianSports #Athletics 🏟 https://t.co/5uSxwxc7Rp

The Kerala international athlete looked like he was burdened with huge expectations of improving his national record to 8.36m set in April during a domestic competition in Kerala.

After the qualification round on Friday, where he recorded 8m to sail through to the final, he spoke about being mentally and physically tough after failing to impress at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held last year in Japan. “I’m strong from inside,” he often repeated during media interactions.

Instead of being unable to deliver the goods at the right time, according to Murali Sreeshankar, where he is lacking is experience of more international competitions. He believes more such competition will help him in the future to prepare for next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“To excel at the world level, we need to get more international exposure,” he added.

China’s Jianan Wang spoiled Tokyo Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou's (Greece) party by sailing to a distance of 8.36m in his last round. Tentoglou's best performance of the day was 8.32m, which fetched him silver. Simon Ehammer of Switzerland took home bronze with a jump of 8.16m.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far