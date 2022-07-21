World Athletics Championships 2022 men's javelin finals: Automatic qualifications cutoff revealed for Neeraj Chopra's event

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw qualifying round at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 22. The event will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene on July 21.

The automatic qualifying mark to qualify for the final is 83.50 meters or the best 12 javelin throwers will qualify for the final, to be held on Saturday, July 23.

A total of 32 javelin throwers will be competing in two qualifying groups.

Along with Neeraj, Rohit Yadav will also be in action in the javelin throw qualifying event.

While Neeraj is pitted in Group A and will lead the charge, Rohit will be in action in Group B. The target for both the Indian javelin throwers will be to breach the 83.50 meter mark and be among the 12 best in the qualifiers.

Given Neeraj's form, achieving the automatic cut-off qualification mark will be an easy task. However, Rohit Yadav's best is 82.54 meters and he will have to be way above his best to stake claim for a place in the final.

Neeraj Chopra vs Anderson Peters - A contest to watch out for

Germany's Johannes Vetter and Grenada's Anderson Peters, along with the likes of Oliver Helander, Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott and Julian Weber, are Neeraj Chopra's closest competitors.

With Vetter out of the World Athletics Championships, the battle between Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters is something to watch out for.

Neeraj has been in great form ever since his Tokyo Olympics exploits. The champion from Haryana broke the Indian national record twice in the three events he participated in in 2022.

He first set a national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in his season-opener and went on to breach it in the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94 meters.

Peters is in red-hot form and has breached the 90 meter mark three times this year. Both Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters competed in the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this month, with Peters beating Neeraj to take the top spot.

With Neeraj eyeing the 90-meter mark, the qualification event on July 22 could be a trailer of what to expect on Saturday in the final.

When and where to watch Neeraj in action

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far